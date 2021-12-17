Jovanotti publishes ‘five new pieces’. And they will only be streaming

ROME – Spring arrives in winter Jovanotti which today presents a new episode of the ‘Disco del Sole’. Five unreleased songs, produced by Rick Rubin, which arrive streaming only, to compose a tracklist without a precise or decisive exit scheme. The ‘Disc of the Sun.‘is, in fact, an ongoing project that will also collect songs that will see the light later. “There was that film with Jack Nicholson ‘Five easy pieces’ – says Lorenzo talking about the songs – which, despite the title, told the story of a musician grappling with the things in life, which never come to you as you expect. or as you planned. What does this have to do with these five new pieces? Nothing or a lot. I don’t remember the film but the Italian title is nice, it makes me think of these new songs of mine that come out today, part of a flow of others that will be released in the coming months, unpredictable and free, not at all easy because in order to exist they had to rain on me from deep space, but very light because there is a light inside ”.

READ ALSO: Jova Beach Party, “Neither distancing nor masks, it will be a gathering”: all dates

Why not making a conventional record is explained immediately after: “I decided not to go out with an album right away although we worked on more than twenty pieces, first alone, then with some of my fellow musicians, then two months with Rick Rubin, in a forest between the Apennines and the sea, inside a school abandoned in the 1950s when the countryside was depopulated and agriculture was mechanized . As naughty schoolchildren together with Rick ‘fire-eater’ Rubin we opened all this stuff that I had accumulated in a completely instinctive way over the months, without thinking about anything, completely disconnected from everything that was not a huge feeling of love and desire for life, air, light, rhythm, joy, heartbeat, adventure“. ‘The disk of the Sun’ comes later ‘The boom‘, Jova’s most futuristic piece on platforms since November 19th.

READ ALSO: Environment and music: Jovanotti in concert also in Rome and Milan in 2022 with Ri-Party-Amo