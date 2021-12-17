Jovanotti’s five easy pieces and healthy shame as narrative material

Luckily there is still someone who tells about himself that he passes from works of genius, and not from talk shows or Instagram stories.

I think about it all the time: how we lost the narrator, the fact that the most incurable concept suggested to us by the devil was disintermediation, how we were foolish to allow everything to go to hell, the least fun of going to hell in the history of man.

Every so often, when I think about it, I remember an interview I did many years ago in Favino: he explained to me that the reason why those Italian actors who care to be taken seriously give very boring interviews is that if you tell the newspapers your business then your affairs become the same as those of Belen (he also added something like: “I say this with all due respect to Belen”; he made me smile: at the time I was not yet terrified of decontextualization, but he was ahead of me ).

I should have replied that for that reason it was right to bury the actors in desecrated land: because they have no room for maneuver to make their facts a work of ingenuity, unlike the authors of films or literature or songs. Because they don’t have the words: they use those of others. But of the right answers, if you don’t have a playwright good at writing dialogues, you always think afterwards.

I thought about it every time, it was more or less a year ago, that someone said to me “but do you think he is giving me an interview?”, And the implied subject was Lorenzo Cherubini, and the underlying theme was that his daughter had had a cancer and then she was cured, and the implicit answer was: how the fuck does that come to mind.

Not because it was his business – they were; But, when you are the daughter of a famous one and you tell Instagram that you are cured, the next day your Instagram is in all the newspapers, and your affairs have inevitably ceased to be yours – but because that is not an actor: the words with which he wants to tell his business does not make someone else find them.

In the press kit of the five easy pieces that Lorenzo released yesterday there is a line on Rick Rubin which is the first line on Rick Rubin that I have found interesting since Lorenzo started having the songs produced by him and everyone started playing to write about the Great American Producer with the voluptuousness of the provincials, and the more they dribbled reverence the more bored I got: people who don’t know that the songs are the words we wrote with the uniposca in Snoopy’s diary, not the bass lines.

The line is relative to I love you baby, and goes like this: «Mr. Rubin wants to hear above all the things I am a little ashamed of (because strong things are almost always found in addition to modesty and comfortable areas) ». Yes, I know you already knew, I know that this thing of shame as narrative material has been said in a thousand million authors, from Scott Fitzgerald down to Soncini. However.

But when I was eighteen I left a cinema where I had heard Can’t take my eyes off you for the first time, Michelle Pfeiffer sang it in a film that I don’t want to see again for fear that it seems to me less a masterpiece than then, I went to Nannucci , which was a record shop in Bologna, when they existed (records, as well as shops), and I asked «the one that does: I love you baby».

Which must be more or less the same thing happened to Lorenzo, who was waiting and looking at his daughter and thinking about that old song that I love you baby makes, and it was said that it was enough to stay there and repeat I love you baby until the light of the his eyes did not return to his eyes, which if I transcribe it is dull but then if you do those male things to put rhythm under the yearning it is immediately less noticeable, the bass turns serve to make you forget that you are ashamed of sentimentality.

When he did not say to himself I love you baby, he said that “Death is that thing that can happen to others but there is always the hope that it will not happen to us”, or he said that he should have said it to himself because positive thinking is a existential blessing but an artistic condemnation, and yet while you decide if you can really think that only assholes die, you can write down ‘I’m towards that it’s not too bad.

Then, since I wouldn’t want to stay too many lines without talking about myself, I would like to clarify that Five Easy Pieces was the fetish film of my eighteen year old crush, yes, in short, the one that led me to see Pfeiffer singing I love you baby, and when I saw that Lorenzo in the press kit defined the songs released yesterday as “five easy songs” I thought that life is a screenwriter (and that Lorenzo is very clever at evoking the combination with one of the greatest hotties ever passed on this planet, but if he wants to do Jack Nicholson he has to stop with health care and fall apart a bit, I say this as a scholar of Mr. Nicholson but also of the collapse).

“Luckily you exist because otherwise I would have had to invent you from scratch like artists do. I love you baby: it wasn’t clearer than that “: thank goodness there are those who know how to trade the ego with ancient methods, and leave you wondering if, in that phrase you are humming, the ‘author spoke of his daughter or himself.