Jovanotti’s “Spring” comes together with winter

MILAN. He had anticipated it during the presentation of the Jova Beach Party 2022, and he was speaking. After the first single “Il Boom”, now five new pieces by Jovanotti are out, a new episode of a project that he has called “Il Disco del Sole” and which has no certain release date.

Thus comes the spring of Jovanotti in winter who yesterday presented this new episode of his project. “The Sun Disc is an unidentified flying object, it’s a streaming, a philosophy,” says the musician. But above all it is the flow of pieces written by Lorenzo two and a half years after “La Nuova Era”. The five new songs are “Spring”, “I love you baby”, “A love like ours”, “Between me and you” and “Border jam”.

Apart from the standard working patterns of strategic calendars, “Il Disco del Sole” is Lorenzo’s new music. And it comes out when it’s ready, without a pattern, without a firm plan. The flow continues to flow. Today five new pieces are ready and they are out to trace the path of a constant movement that will be composed month after month, week after week, for an entire year. Five unreleased songs produced with Rick Rubin that greet the arrival of winter with these first rays of the sun.

“There was that film with Jack Nicholson – comments Jovanotti -” Five easy songs “which, despite the title, told the story of a musician grappling with the things in life, who never comes to you as you expected or as you had scheduled. What does this have to do with these five new pieces? Nothing or a lot. I don’t remember the film but the Italian title is beautiful, it makes me think of these new songs of mine that come out today, part of a flow of songs that will come out in the next few months, unpredictable and free, not at all easy because to exist they had to rain on me from deep space, but very light because there is a light inside here. That point of light that is in the center of the dark half of the Tao symbol, ready to pour overflowing out in the form of songs that ask for nothing because they just want to offer themselves. ”

While continuing the approach to the great summer appointment of the Jova Beach Party, the artist explains his choice to release the new songs in this way: “I decided not to go out immediately with an album even though we worked on more than twenty pieces , first alone, then with some of my fellow musicians, then two months with Rick Rubin, in a forest between the Apennines and the sea, inside a school abandoned in the 1950s when the countryside was depopulated and agriculture was mechanized. As naughty schoolchildren together with Rick “fire eater” Rubin we opened all this stuff that over the months I had accumulated in a completely instinctive way, without thinking about anything, completely disconnected from everything that was not a huge feeling of love and desire for life, air, light, rhythm, joy, heartbeat, adventure ».

So here are the first five pieces, heart and instinct, available everywhere, with their overwhelming, electric, colorful, exciting imagery. “Spring – comments Jovanotti – comes out when winter begins, as an affirmation, a declaration of intent”.