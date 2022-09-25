Jovenel Moïse’s widow accuses the oligarchy of gang violence and her husband’s crime

Martine Moise, the widow of assassinated Haitian President Jovenel Moïse, accused the sector of the oligarchy that controls the fuel business and the electricity market for the violence exerted by criminal gangs, in addition to being guilty of the assassination of her husband on 7 July of last year.

His statement is contained in a three-page document published after a meeting with the Secretary General of the Organization of American States (OAS), Luis Almagro.

Shortly after, Almagro confirmed, on his Twitter account, that he really did meet with the former first lady.

“I received Martine Moise. It is imperative that justice be done for the assassination of President Moïse. The creation of an International Commission is necessary for this. We discussed the situation in Haiti and the need to restore peace, security and democracy,” he wrote. the head of the OAS.

Martine assures that, although the movements and mobilizations underway in Haiti are organized against the rise and scarcity of oil derivatives, they are also directed “against the oligarchs who support the gangs.”

Those powerful, he adds, “also (are) involved in the assassination of President Jovenel Moise.”

Specifically, it refers to “those oligarchs who control the fuel sector, and are also part of the electricity market.”

Always according to Martine’s document, the Haitian oligarchy is part of her late husband’s crime, she notes, “for economic reasons”, alleging on this that “the reforms that the president had implemented had caused serious damage to the oligarchs who had taken over the state and monopolized the commercial sector in the last 35 years,” he said.

For 14 months, after the president’s assassination, Martine Moise points out, “nothing has been done.”

“The judges who have handled the case so far have links to some of the killers and justice is being undermined,” says Moise’s widow. Of the Haitian judicial system, she says, “it is largely under the control of Haitian oligarchs and assassins.”

He also expressed his doubts about the actions of some countries and organizations of the international community in this case.

On this, he wonders why “despite an official and formal request from the Haitian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the United Nations has refused to appoint a special court to investigate this crime, while they did so in response to the assassination of the first Lebanese minister, Rafiq Hariri”.

And it states that “the United Nations, the Organization of American States, the United States, in accordance with Security Council Resolution 2645, must exhaustively freeze bank accounts and revoke all visas of at least 120 people involved in economic crimes and politicians, gang support, arms trafficking and political violence, and political violence.