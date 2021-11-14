joy and despair at Ferrari

At the end of the Sprint Race of the Brazilian Grand Prix on the circuit of Interlagos the moods of the two pilots are obviously diametrically opposed Ferrari Carlos Sainz And Charles Leclerc, placed respectively in third and seventh position.

Ferrari, Sainz euphoric for third place

“Not just these 24 laps, but the whole weekend has been the best since I have been with Ferrari – Sainz told Sky Sport microphones -. Since yesterday’s free practice, passing through qualifying and arriving at today’s start, I’ve been immediately at ease with the car: thanks to the work every weekend with the engineers to keep improving. We were aggressive and managed to get a good start and one nice management of the soft tire to get to the end “.

The Spaniard from Ferrari analyzes his Sprint Race

“After passing Verstappen, I immediately saw that he had too much speed for us – added the Spaniard -. The initial laps on the soft tire are very important to manage it: if you push them you risk not reaching the end. I used the laps that Max passed me for keep a little bit of the tire and use it later against Perez. Tomorrow I will have a good opportunity starting from third, but Red Bull has several options with the strategy to overtake me with Checo. It will be 70 difficult laps ”.

Ferrari, Leclerc’s despair

“It would have been better to have it at the start red rubber – the Monegasque also said to Sky Sport -. But in the long run it had to be the average to go better, instead it was not so and I suffered. I struggled more than Carlos, who instead had a very good race. I was hoping to keep at least the McLaren from Norris. It’s bad, but I have to work on myself because the car goes fast, it is I who let myself pass today. I have to work for tomorrow. As for the race, everything is possible. Obviously the choice of tire at the start will still be an aspect on which to pay attention. We are aiming to overtake McLaren again and finish in front with both cars ”.

