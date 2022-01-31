Joy and pain on Cerro Torre. Matteo Della Bordella talks about the rescue attempt on Korra Pesce

Five of them arrived on the top of Cerro Torre last January 27th. Matteo Della Bordella, Matteo De Zaiacomo, David Bacci, Corrado Pesce and Thomas Aguilo. But with them, in spirit, there were also Matteo Pasquetto and Matteo Bernasconi.

The five went up two different routes, then joining forces in the last 300 meters of ascent, as described in a report published by Ragni. On 25 January Della Bordella, De Zaiacomo and Bacci attacked the 1959 Maestri-Egger route, taking them to the triangular snowfield and from there on a challenging slab to the British box. “As we climb we see Thomas Aguilo ‘Tomy’ and Corrado Pesce ‘Korra’ fixing the ropes on the first pitches of their line, which is about 150 meters from ours, before returning to their tent”.

The day after the three Spiders manage to completely overcome the dihedral of the Englisha route originally attempted by the British Philip Burke and Tom Proctor in 1981. “We cover some extremely tiring and difficult pitches, the wall is always overhanging and there is not even a small ledge to rest your feet in the belay” they tell. Then, in the evening, they mount the portaledge and bivouac at the end of the dihedral. Tomy and Korra are instead on a small ledge at the height of the box, 50 meters to the right.

Together towards the summit

Once out of the dihedral, the Ragni make a short traverse that takes them to the north face of the Tower, where they meet the Italo-Argentine consortium engaged in the opening of its route. Here the most natural of things happens and the five decide to join forces to overcome the last 300 meters of ascent. “Korra is the coolest and the strongest, he leads the teamTomy follows him and behind them we retrace the pitches just opened. Mentally, following a ‘machine’ like Korra is a huge advantage“.

At 5 pm Tomy and Korra are at the top, half an hour later the Ragni too. Time to congratulate and their paths diverge. “Tomy and Korra they had planned the night descentto minimize the risk of collapses and discharges, along the north face. We instead planned to bivouac at the top and then go down the next day along the compressor route “.

During the night the two reach a point where they have left some bivouac equipment and rest for a few hours, in this period they are hit by a discharge of ice and stones “Seriously injures Tomy and even more seriously Korra”.

Rescue on Cerro Torre

In the morning the three Spiders, unaware of what had happened, proceed as planned and begin the long sequence of double ropes that would have led them to the base of the mountain. At 5 pm they are finally on the glacier, where they are informed of the incident by the oncoming rescue teams. Della Bordella has a drone with him, which at this moment becomes essential to be able to identify the two on the mountain. At 6 pm local time they identify Tomy and organize themselves for a recovery. “Knowing that face well and despite being extremely tested by our ascent, I put myself in command of the rescue team“ says Della Bordella. “Behind me the Swiss alpinist Roger Schäli, then the German Thomas Huber, and finally the Argentine Roberto Treu. In about 3 hours we retrace the 7 pitches of our route up to the triangular snowfield, then with a crossing of 60 meters we reach Tomy“. It is midnight when they manage to secure him for the descent, escorted by Huber and Treu. Della Bordella and Schäli remain on the mountain, with only one rope available, looking for a way to get in touch with Korra. “Tomy told us that he was 300 meters above him in extremely serious conditions, however neither by drones nor by binoculars, no one was able to locate him during the day. With Roger we wait until 3 am on the triangular snowfield hoping for a positive outcome. When I start to have some blunders, no longer feel my feet from the cold and hear a music in my head, I understand it’s time to get off, because I could hardly look after myself in those conditions. The decision is bitter, but unfortunately we are already well beyond our physical and psychological limits “.

To those who left us on the field

“Now the sun has gone to hell and / The moon is high / Let me say goodbye”. Mark Knopfler’s melancholy guitar must have resounded like a rumble on the walls of Cerro Torre between memories of the past, the difficulties of the climb and the sadly tragic ending of what could have been an extraordinary page of mountaineering. A light-heartedly tragic game, this is mountaineering. That ephemeral feeling of freedom that dreamers pursue. “Our route is called ‘Brothers in arms’ in honor of Matteo Bernasconi, Matteo Pasquetto, Korra Pesce and all our missing brothers in the mountains that we love so much “.