The tense reunion between Mica Viciconte and Robertito Funes Ugarte: “I didn’t even want to see you”

After the strong exchange they starred in social networks, both saw each other face to face in Viaje Chef

How Benjamín Vicuña dreams of his reunion with his daughter Blanca

The Chilean actor recalled the most significant postcard with the little fruit of his relationship with Pampita, who died at the age of six in 2012

Beto Casella spoke of the validity of Bendita: “It’s inappropriate to be bad milk”

During an interview with Leandro Rud in La Noche, by C5N, the host told the secrets of the success of his cycle in El Nueve

Joy Corrigan’s look for a party, Noelia’s night out: celebrities in one click

In addition, Jennifer Lawrence walked with the family, and Bella Hadid trained with her boyfriend in New York

Fanny Mandelbaum: “I started in the media with a scam, with the name of Ana María Dasso”

Authentic and with good humor, the journalist talks about everything: her vision of feminism, the concern that Argentina generates in her and why she considers that she has not been a good mother

