Joy Esther pregnant: the actress reveals her rounded belly for the first time

Joy Ester will soon become a mother. The actress of Our dear neighbors has unveiled a series of shots of her baby bump. A baby bump hailed by many Internet users.

Joy Esther lives alongside Andrea Condorelli. And the couple will soon welcome a little being. Indeed, the actress is expecting her first child. This Monday, October 3, the actress of Our dear neighbors unveiled a series of photos, in the company of her darling, with whom she celebrates the ten years of her romantic relationship. And the young woman decided e show her baby bump. In the caption she writes: “10 anni fa, hai fatto battere di nuovo il mio cuore. Auguri amore mio”. (10 years ago, you made my heart beat again. Best wishes my love, in French, editor’s note.) In the last shots, she shows her very rounded belly.

The two lovebirds will therefore soon become parents, for their greatest happiness. The actress returned to their meeting: “We met on Romeo and Juliet, because I’ve been doing this musical for 7 years abroad. Two years ago, they were looking for a new dancer. He came from Italy.” A beautiful idyll for the one who was almost amputated. Indeed, the actress confided to our colleagues from Paris Match what was his worst holiday memory. And his story is chilling : “It was during a trip to Spain with my family. I was 10 years old. I was playing ball with my brother in the lobby of the building. Trying to catch up with him, I stuck my foot between the stairs and the elevator door. If my brother hadn’t had the instinct to press the stop button, I could have had my ankle slit off.” she confides before continuing: “That day, I could already see myself having had a limb amputated. The lifts were not at all secure at that time, in the depths of Andalusia…”.

Joy Esther had participated in Dancing with the stars

If she is known to have played in Our dear neighborsJoy Esther also distinguished herself in Dance with the stars. But unfortunately for her fans, she was never able to make it to the tele-hook tour. Indeed, on Instagram she had explained : “For family and personal reasons I am sincerely sorry to announce that I will not be doing the DALS tour. I apologize to the public. You who supported me during the show. Your unwavering support, your messages, your letters have touched me so much. Dancing with the stars has been an extraordinary adventure”, she wrote.

The actress had apologized to her DALS partner

Joy Esther then apologized : “I apologize to the production and everyone who works on this wonderful show. I apologize to my contestant friends, dancers and judges. And especially to my partner Anthony. Thank you for everything. I hope meet you one day on other projects. I wish the whole Dals family a great tour. I kiss you.”