Joy Huerta recounts when she realized she was in love with her wife

In an interview with the program “The minute that changed my destiny”, Joy Huerta from the duo Jesse and Joy spoke about when she realized that she was in love with Diana Atri, her wife, after meeting her thanks to mutual friends of both.

“If I’m honest, I fell in love with Diana and it took me a while to understand that I was in love. If it wasn’t because a common person made a super homophobic comment that I said, ‘in the m * dre, that’s what I’m feeling… I’m in love with Diana’ “It was how the singer realized that she felt things for her wife.

He assured that after realizing it he saw her differently: “I already realized that it was what I felt for her. So we saw each other after that, a couple of days passed and I couldn’t anymore, but I know it was mutual because when there is a vibe with someone, that vibe is felt by both people. We talked and it was like, ‘I’m falling in love with you, me too’ and there was a silence of about two hours, she had to leave and so did I and we stayed with that information, until we already said ‘thank God we live at the time we live in, let’s see what happens’ and from that, this year marks the 11th year we’ve been together”.

Huerta is grateful that he can now publicly accept his sexuality and have had the opportunity to marry and form a beautiful family with Diana, with whom he has two children: “As one grows up, I have had the great advantage of being born in the generation in which I was born and of growing up in the time in which I grew up, that I did not grow up seeing that taboo… for me it was a great blessing to grow up without that taboo.”

“Curiously for the two […] It is something very important (there are currently more LGBT couples), I think that the younger generations have something right now that is admirable, in which they are living without labels in a more open way and when you think about it, you say, ‘what infinite opportunities life would give me’”said the singer.

In the interview, Joy Huerta was asked if she had plans with Diana to enlarge the family and in tears, the interpreter of “Run!” she expressed that In the earthquake that occurred in Mexico City, each one was able to hold a baby to stay safe, but they did not have more hands to hold their pet, so they decided not to have any more babies for now.

