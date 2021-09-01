Joy: the true story that inspired the film with Jennifer Lawrence

Joy’s plot is inspired by the true story of the American inventor Joy Mangano, who is played by Jennifer Lawrence in the film.

Joy, a 2015 film written and directed by David O. Russell starring Jennifer Lawrence, Robert De Niro and Bradley Cooper, draws inspiration from true story by Joy Mangano: creator of a commercial empire and inventor of the Miracle Mop, a mop for cleaning floors.

Joy: A close-up of Jennifer Lawrence

La Mangano was born in 1956 in New York, of Italian-American parents, and began to realize her creative genius from an early age when, working in an animal hospital in Huntington, she invented a fluorescent flea collar to protect pets. .

Joy developed the Miracle Mop in 1990: a revolutionary self-wringing plastic mop with a head made from a cotton ring that can be easily wrung out. Mangano made its first prototype, which was assembled in the body shop of his father in Peconic in 1991, using almost exclusively his savings.

Joy: Jennifer Lawrence in a scene from the film, in company with a young actress

Joy began selling her invention in local Long Island stores and later placed 1,000 units on the QVC television channel. The broadcaster allowed her to go on the air and the inventor managed to sell 18,000 pieces during the television broadcast.

Joy: Isabella Rossellini and Jennifer Lawrence in a scene from the film

Mangano merged its business into Arma Products, renaming it Ingenious Designs, which it subsequently sold to USA Networks, the parent company of the Home Shopping Network. In 2000, his company was selling Miracle Mops generating revenues of $ 10 million annually.