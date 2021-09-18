Joy / Video, on Rai 3 the film with Jennifer Lawrence (today, April 4, 2021)

Joy airs on Rai 3 starting from 2.30 pm today, April 4th. This cinematographic work can be considered as a biographical comedy. In this film the actors, who play the main roles, are Robert De Niro, Bradley Cooper, Jennifer Lawrence and Edgar Ramirez. Joy was released and produced in the year 2015. The film under consideration was directed by David O. Russell. He has received three Academy Award nominations, and has also won the prestigious BAFTA Award for Best Non-Original Screenplay for The Positive Side.

Russell is also known for his numerous quarrels with his own actors. Bradley Cooper plays in this film. He was part of the cast of other important and famous feature films, such as American Sniper, the hangover saga and A Star is born.

Joy, the plot of the film

As for Joy’s plot, it must be said that it is about the life of a girl named Joy. The latter is a beautiful girl who stands out for her spirit of self-denial in everything she does and for her immense creative abilities. Joy, however, has a very difficult life, as she is divorced and raises two children alone. The woman also works in the ground service of a famous airline. Joy, however, is forced by her bosses to almost always do night duty. The young woman then lives with her mother in a small independent house. The girl’s mom spends her days with her face glued to the TV screen watching boring soap operas.

Joy Rudy’s father, on the other hand, runs a mechanical workshop with the girl’s half-sister, who is named Peggy. The latter has a very bad relationship with Joy. All the dreams of the protagonist of the film never came true due to her difficult existence. All this until the woman finds herself cleaning the deck of a boat from the remains of goblets of red wine.

From that moment on, the young woman invents a new accessory for cleaning the house that does not involve having to wring the rag used to clean with her hands. The invention of this accessory, called Miracle Mop, will lead Joy to realize all her dreams and become a famous entrepreneur, who from that moment will help housewives all over the world with other inventions.

Video, the trailer of the film Joy

