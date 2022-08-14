Joyce Carol Oates: “Ana de Armas really became Marilyn”

How was this film project born?

A few years ago, Andrew Dominik – a very famous film director – sent me a script adapted from my novel Blonde, published in 2000. I read it and was impressed by his work. It is a very long novel with a complex narrative structure, but he managed to be faithful by focusing on certain significant periods of Marilyn Monroe’s life and found a way to create an intimate work that is part of her own universe. Only great directors are capable of achieving it.

Have you seen the final version of the film?

No, I saw a provisional version a few months ago. I saw it alone in my house, for reasons of confidentiality, and I was very moved. I had to stop the movie several times and go for a walk to continue. Andrew directed Ana de Armas so well that she actually became Marilyn. I never thought a male director could immerse himself so well in a female brain.

Did you suggest any changes?

We talked on the phone for an hour or so, but I don’t know if he took my remarks into account. It’s his choice and I respect it. He is an artist.

Writer Joyce Carol Oates Thomas Robinson/Getty Images

“Marilyn had a very romantic and probably delusional view of love”

In your book, men don’t come off very well. The way Marilyn is treated is often shameful…

Not all! Marilyn had a wonderful agent who wanted to marry her. Joe DiMaggio, her second husband, the baseball player, was also a good friend of hers and remained faithful to Marilyn until her death. He helped her financially, because curiously she did not earn much money. But Marilyn, having received so little love from her mother and never knowing her father, was hard to love. She had a very romantic and probably delusional view of love. Many men were attracted to her before backing away in fear of her huge emotional needs impossible to fill her.

However, in some especially realistic and raw scenes of his novel, we see that the President John F Kennedy I considered her a sexual object…

There was nothing particularly unusual about his behavior, especially in Washington DC. Like many powerful men, “the President” in my novel was a ladies’ man. Any woman who approached him had to be available. What surprises me the most is that sixty years later things have changed so little. I thought that nowadays actresses would be more protected by their agents and their education, but if you think about the Weinstein case, it’s almost worse than before.

Article published in Vanity Fair France and translated. Access the original here.