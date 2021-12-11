JP Morgan and Bill Gates point to the year the pandemic will end – Little Notes

The Anti-Diplomatic is also on Telegram. Click here to enter our channel and stay updated

After so much bad news, a glimmer: within a week both JPMorgan and Bill Gates predicted that the pandemic will end in 2022. This prediction does not come from some over-the-top virologists who have been pontificating in the Italian media for years, but from one of the the most important global financial realities and by the virus paraguru, who is also one of the managers of the current pandemic crisis.





According to JPMorgan, this recovery will be given by “the achievement of broad immunity of the population and thanks to human ingenuity, which is developing new therapies that should be widely available in 2022”.

A nod to therapies also taken up by Gates: “In individual communities there will still be occasional outbreaks, but new drugs will be available that should be able to take care of most cases, while hospitals will be able to manage the rest”.

The viral paraguru also touched on the delicate issue of the new variants, also prompted by the alarm generated by the recent omicron, but in this regard he said that “the world is now prepared to face potentially negative variants more than in any other moment of the pandemic” .

In short, it seems we should see the light at the end of the tunnel. This perspective is in apparent contrast to that indicated by other important pandemic influencers, who instead point out that the pandemic emergency is destined to last over time, having now entered a pandemic era.

A perspective that, indeed, does not have much historical-scientific basis, since the world experienced the last similar pandemic a century ago, with the so-called Spanish one, being spared from this scourge for the rest of the time (the recent pandemic crises, Sars – 1, swine fever etc are not comparable to the present tragedy).

But evidently this does not discourage them from persevering in their dismal announcements. The point is that certain areas are making huge profits in this pandemic time, both in financial and geopolitical terms, and they wish it had no end.

The mechanism is similar to that triggered by endless wars, which have produced a self-sustaining monster, since war generates similar gains to centers of power which are similar to those that profit from the pandemic crisis.

Thus the infinite wars could be followed by the infinite pandemic, with scourges that intertwine in a perverse way (as happens for example with sanctions, which have continued to hammer some countries even in pandemic times).

Not everyone agrees with this perspective, as the parallel endorsement of Bill Gates and JPMorgan demonstrates, which however could also not exclude the aforementioned nefarious perspective.

Like endless wars, even the infinite pandemic could, in fact, proceed by stop and go, with new and subsequent pandemics, with related variants. Two guidelines for the world, we will see which will touch us in fate.

Beyond the uncertain future remains the uncertain present, which sees a bizarre contradiction. While the national health and political authorities are pushing for everyone to be vaccinated (even if more the North of the world than the South), the WHO continues to repeat that this should not be done, that the third dose must be given only to categories at risk. (New York Times).

This is because vaccines should be distributed to poor countries, WHO says. And, however, beyond the reason, the contradiction remains: the health authority to which the world has entrusted the task of fighting pandemics declares that third doses to healthy people should not be given, in contrast to the virologists of the various nations and pharmaceutical companies.

We do not believe that the WHO wants us all dead … They simply believe that vaccinating people who do not need it to keep countries from variants, because this is the reason for this health policy, it is not a good thing, because the variants will continue to be born elsewhere and will arrive anyway.

In this way we would also avoid those social problems that tire the communities of the so-called rich countries so much (that the rich are few here too). So much so.