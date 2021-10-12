JP Morgan, CEO Dimon hasn’t changed his mind about Bitcoin: ‘It has no value, but our customers are adults’

MILAN (Finanza.com)

Bitcoin is worth nothing. Word of Jamie Dimon, CEO and president of JP Morgan.

During the Institute of International Finance event which was held yesterday, followed by CNBC Pro, Dimon expressed himself as follows:

“Personally, I believe that Bitcoin has no value.” But, he also specified, “I don’t want to be a spokesperson, I don’t care. It makes no difference to me. Our customers are adults and they disagree. And this is what the market does. Therefore, if they want to have access to the possibility of buying Bitcoin, we – who have no custody of it – can still give them legitimate access and as clean as possible “.

From the series, as they say, ‘business is business’.

Dimon had clarified his opinion on the crypto universe as early as May, when he compared the Marijuana Bitcoin.

“The personal advice I give to people is: stay away. This does not mean that customers do not want it – said the CEO of the number one bank in the United States in a hearing in the American Congress – I don’t smoke marijuana but if you make it nationally legal, I certainly won’t stop people from making money with it. “

That said, the manager believes that the success of Bitcoin will sooner or later be affected by the various market authorities of the world, who will certainly not remain idle, watching the spread of the coin, which coin is not either:

“The authorities will regulate it” – insisted Dimon – and I have always believed that it will be declared illegal somewhere, as happened in China. So, I think (Bitcoin) let it be a little fool’s gold. “

Who thought that Jamie Dimon had really converted to Bitcoin was therefore blatantly wrong? The conversion had been talked about above all in relation to some moves that the Wall Street giant made after Dimon, in 2017, attacked the number one digital currency in the world, with all kinds of criticism: worse than the tulip bubble, even a fraud.

JPM CEO had questioned the very intelligence of the investors themselves:

Loading... Advertisements

“Currency is bound to fail. A business is not possible where a coin is invented out of nothing, thinking that whoever buys it is really smart “.

Dimon had thus feared the worst, calling Bitcoin a “thing not real”, which would explode, with someone who would eventually get hurt. Indeed, for those who do not remember, Dimon had threatened “to firing any of his employees who traded on Bitcoin for being so stupid “. (2017 statement),

A few months after those sinks, rumors were circulating on Wall Street that JP Morgan was starting to consider the option of helping his clients trade Bitcoin.

A year later, Dimon first of all said he was repentant, speaking of blockchain as something real and revealing that no, Bitcoin was not a fraud, contrary to what he had previously said.

In the following months and up to 2021, the analysts of the American bank then issued more or less bullish notes on the digital currency: historical is the one with which the Bitcoin it has been estimated to fly up to $ 146,000. A month later, JP Morgan (to be precise, the strategists of the US banking giant who are part of Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou’s team) however, he remembered the original sin of cryptocurrency.

Of course, one thing is what Jamie Dimon says, another is what comes from the research division of the financial giant, or from the team of analysts.

In February 2019, JP Morgan Chase announced that it would create a digital currency called JPM Coin and in October 2020 it announced that it had created a new division dedicated to blockchain projects.

In August of this year, the bank allowed clients in its wealth management division to have access to crypto funds.

However, Dimon’s statements did not have much hold on the prices of the cryptocurrency which, in the hours preceding and for the first time since last May, have grabbed the $ 57,000 mark.

The digital currency continues its run, and is up $ 3200, or 6%, since last Friday.