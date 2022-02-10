JP Morgan. Here are the European banks most exposed to the Russia-Ukraine crisis – FINANCE AND MASTERS OF THE WORLD

European banks are concerned that the payment system linking them to Russia could be affected by the Ukrainian crisis, Reuters reported today.











Banks describe Russia’s potential disconnection from the SWIFT payment system as an “atomic bomb” for the industry because it would prevent debt repayments.

According to research by JPMorgan, European banks with branches in Russia are most at risk of economic restrictions. The study revealed that a handful of lenders, including UniCredit, RBI, Société Générale from France and ING from the Netherlands, have significant exposure in the country.

Data from the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) shows that Italian and French banks had approximately $ 25 billion outstanding claims on Russia in the third quarter of 2021. Austrian banks $ 17.5 billion, while US banks were they stopped at around $ 14.7 billion.

According to BIS data, foreign banks’ exposure to Russia has more than halved since the US and EU introduced anti-Russia sanctions in 2014. At the time, the SWIFT international payment system refused to consider removing Russia from its services in response to appeals received to that effect.

However, the renewed threat to exclude Russia from the payment network, which handles global financial transfers and is used by more than 11,000 financial institutions in over 200 countries, is a major concern for international banks.

The short-term consequences of such a ban are opaque and could backfire, according to Jan Pieter Krahnen, a finance expert at Goethe University in Frankfurt and a consultant to the German finance ministry. He warned Reuters that in the long run it could lead to the creation of a parallel mechanism that would be “a loss to the global system and would also ease conflicts later on as opportunity costs wear off.”

Heinrich Steinhauer, who represents German lender Helaba in Moscow, explained that such a move would amount to a giant debt cancellation program banning payments. He bluntly described it as a “sort of atomic bomb”: “For many this would be a catastrophe. For many in the European Union and Russia, and less so for the United States because the economic ties are smaller.”

The experts add that financial institutions involved in swaps, futures, forwards and other derivatives trading with Russian counterparties could also be subject to sanctioning rules. Jonathan Moss, a partner at DWF law firm, noted that a ban on trading Russian bonds in the secondary market would mean holding them could be forced to sell.

European banks oppose the inclusion of Russian bonds in a sanctions package, another source reiterated.