JP Morgan issues a warning about a possible global recession

Currently, the Spanish economy is experiencing a moment of uncertainty and everyone’s pocket citizens have noticed the increase in prices due to inflationas well as an increase in interest rates in the real estate market or an increase in energy prices.

All this points to an economic recession.of which the executive director of JP Morgan, Jamie Dimon, has spoken this Monday, who has warned that a combination of headwinds will take both the US and world economy to a recession in mid-2023.

Jamie Dimon’s takeaways from the recession

“You can’t talk about the economy without talking about things for the future, and this is serious, began by saying Dimon in statements to CNBC. “These are very, very serious things that I think will probably push America and the world, I mean, Europe is already in recession and they are likely to put the United States into some kind of recession within six to nine months,” he added.

Even so, Dimon explained that it is difficult to determine how long the recession will last in the United States and alluded to the current war between Ukraine and Russia: “It can go from very mild to quite difficult and much will depend on what happens with this war. So guessing is hard, get ready.”

He also focused his speech on some factors that are important when specifying the risk of recession and its level of importance, focusing on inflation, interest rates and the unknown effects of war.

“JPMorgan is preparing and we are going to be very conservative with our balance”the manager concluded about his company, advising investors to do the same when putting their money at risk.