JP Morgan it’s not exactly new in the world of cryptocurrencies and blockchain. The group was already one of the most active in the 2017, during the first major phase of boom for the whole sector. Today, on the other hand, we are in a different phase, if we want to, but at which one $ JPM does not want to give up participating.

As reported by Yahoo Finance, the group would be developing, in concert with the German group Siemens, a payment system on blockchain, for a news that started from Financial Times – which could push the gas of acceptance of these technologies on a global scale.

JP Morgan Offers Blockchain to Siemens

All this with the primary use that happened exclusively for internal payments until now – and we don’t know if and when it will be exposed to the outside world. With some gems, which also makes us think of IOTA and other cryptocurrencies that are involved in various ways at the intersection of the world of device and world instead of payments on blockchain.

Siemens: number of payments on the rise, new technology is needed

It is perhaps the first time we see the blockchain regarded as a more reliable system for high volumes of payment, in the sense of number of transactions, from a company of this caliber. The basic reasoning of Siemens, which was summarized by Heiko Nix – leader of the payments division of the German group – is the following:

If business were to remain at today’s levels, we could feel safe with current payment and custody systems. We could partially automate processes and reduce costs and cash allocation. This however is not why we are doing this: we see great growth in the industry, due to new ones types of business, with greater difficulty in predicting, for example, the correct allocation of cash.

There was also talk of an increase in the number of payments linked to the emergence of solutions in pay per use, which would require a new paradigm. Which perhaps cannot be, at least at zero level, that of Bitcoin, but for which the technologies in blockchain they can do a lot.

What do we know about the system set up by JP Morgan?

It is about Onyx, which is a system that allows the exchange of values, information and even digital assets. A complete blockchain, which remembers in operation Ripple, but which also includes additional services.

A system that the group has been trying to sell to large companies since 2020 and that it is an important player, also given the importance of JPM as a provider of financial services to the great groups of world capitalism.

A new player in the space that would also be of MIOTA, but also systems created to offer payments and transfer of assets such as Ripple? Probably yes, although there are other issues that will have to be talked about, as this network is still not in the public domain – and in any case reserved for customers selected by JP Morgan herself. A very good sponsor, however, for blockchain as a technology in the strict sense – which it will undeniably have a reverb also on the classic crypto sector.