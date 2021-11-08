JP Morgan Report: Bitcoin at $ 146,000

Every three months the global investment bank JP Morgan publishes an analysis report relating to all those investment prospects that are expected or that have been implemented during the quarter. In the latest publication, in the section dedicated to digital resources, the Bank clearly defined the forecast intention of a Bitcoin price doubled to USD 146,000.

JP Morgan’s analysis of Bitcoin

The analyst who cured this relationship, Nikolas Panigirtzoglou, explained in great detail that Bitcoin’s price could easily reach this level if its volatility was partially arrested. JP Morgan’s forecast is also based on a consequent awareness of institutional investors. Investing in cryptocurrencies could become a tangible opportunity with an important return comparable to that of gold.

In the short term, the price indicated by the investment bank analysis is the one that is around 73,000 USD, as a forecast for the year 2022.

Panigirtzoglou said:

“Digital assets are on a multi-year structural rise, but the current entry point looks unattractive in our view for a 12-month investment horizon as bitcoin appears to have returned to overbought territory”.

And furthermore, returning to his bullish forecast, he added:

“The re-emergence of inflation concerns among investors during September / October 2021 appears to have renewed interest in using bitcoin as an inflation hedge.”

The risks of volatility for Bitcoin

The discussion that is also taking place between the congressional folds in America respect to inflation, is leading many to focus attention on other investment avenues that are not traceable through the safety (no longer such) of gold.

Furthermore, the presence of young investors, including international ones, who focus on cryptocurrencies, is simply putting the two economic methods on the same level.

This is because any type of decline, intended as a contributing cause of rising inflation, would spill over to the prices linked to gold. This would only lead to one exponential growth not only of Bitcoin, in the long run, but also of the whole cryptocurrency world.

All this, however, is linked to an implicit request from the investors of one slowdown on the volatility of the queen of cryptocurrencies. The implication would be an increasing interest of institutional investors.

In the published report, JP Morgan, however, supports the point of analysis that sees the possibility of reaching the price of Bitcoin, which is close to USD 73,000, within a near term.

Cryptocurrencies on the rise

Bitcoin’s unpredictability is certainly a certainty, but its continuity ad swing up leaves no doubt in the analyst of the American investment bank.

And in fact he adds:

“There is no doubt that cryptocurrencies and digital assets more generally are an emerging asset class and therefore on a multi-year structural upward trend”.

The analyst also draws attention to the change linked to an exponential growth of cryptocurrencies during the pandemic time. This is because people are beginning to perceive a lack of security regarding institutional finance linked to gold and consequently conditioned by a possible high inflation.

Let’s not forget that a few weeks ago the CEO of JP Morgan, Jamie Dimon had uttered words of deep skepticism for the Bitcoin dimension, going so far as to thwart investor interest in cryptocurrencies.

In reality what is certain, in addition to the prospective analysis report of the Bank is the growing demand from customers of offers for cryptographic investments.