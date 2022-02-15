JP Morgan Report: Bitcoin at $ 150,000

Second JP Morgan’s latest report, the value of Bitcoin is currently overestimated by 17%but BTC can come in the long run to $ 150,000.

JP Morgan’s analysis of Bitcoin: the report

JP Morgan’s latest report revises Bitcoin price estimates upward in the long run. If in a previous analysis the price of BTC was given at $ 146,000, this time the US bank analysts seem even more optimistic.

The fact that it is currently overestimated suggests that according to JP Morgan Bitcoin will go through a downturn.

Currently, the price of BTC is around $ 42,000. According to JP Morgan’s estimates, Bitcoin should again fall below $ 40,000 to reach $ 35,000. A new ascent should follow.

The bank’s experts, however, are perplexed about the volatility of Bitcoin which in their opinion is holding back adoption.

“The biggest challenge facing Bitcoin in the future is its volatility and boom-and-bust cycles that hinder further institutional adoption.”

For JP Morgan in fact Bitcoin is four times more volatile than gold.

Institutional Investors and Bitcoin

But will it be true that institutional investors fear Bitcoin? Probably someone is held back by the volatility of BTC, but there are others who are realizing that Bitcoin can be a valid alternative to classic safe haven assets.

For example, in a recent interview on CNBC Bill Miller confirmed his thinking, deeming Bitcoin a protection against a financial catastrophe.

Some time ago the CEO of Legg Mason Capital Management had admitted that he had half of his portfolio in BItcoin. Now this portion has shrunk due to the drop in the price of BTC, but the digital asset remains a substantial investment for Bill Miller.

Also large companies like Tesla have invested in Bitcoin and this led them to increase their capital given the increase in the price that Bitcoin experienced in 2021.

Bitcoin’s volatility holds back the ECB

That Bitcoin is all too volatile is also the opinion of the ECB. During an AMA done via Twitter to which the ECB board member replied Isabel Schnabel, once again the clear opinion of the European Central Bank emerged:

🇪🇺@Isabel_Schnabel: Bitcoin is a speculative asset. The high volatility of its price makes it unsuitable as a store of value. #AskECB https://t.co/FZNANvB23T – European Central Bank (@ecb) February 9, 2022

The ECB at the moment it does not intend to buy BTC because it is a speculative asset and its volatility does not make it suitable for being a store of value.

The rise in price, also linked to volatility, could change many people’s minds.