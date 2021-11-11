JPMorgan: Institutions are turning from Bitcoin to Ethereum

A note of JPMorgan sent to customers last weekend warned the world of cryptocurrencies on the loss of attractiveness of the Bitcoin:

“There is a strong divergence in demand” between the future on Bitcoin and those on Ethereum, highlighted the American investment bank. This would testify how institutional investors are increasingly turning to Bitcoin’s main competitor currency.

“This is a setback for Bitcoin that stems from weak demand from institutional investors, who tend to use the regulated futures market (CME) to expose themselves to the crypto queen,” wrote JPMorgan. “This indicates a much healthier demand for Ethereum than Bitcoin from institutional investors,” concluded the analysts.

Bitcoin, the news is not over

If the smart money represented by institutional investors is moving towards Ethereum, the trend could soon extend to the rest of the crypto community, which has been progressively orienting itself on this project for some time. blockchain. At the beginning of the year, the market capitalization of the cryptocurrency queen, in fact, represented 70% of the total market, while today (28 September) it has already reduced to 42% according to Coinmarketcap.

Meanwhile, Ethereum’s share has grown from 11 to 18.4% (but had risen to over 20% over the year).

China, which remains the main home of world mining, has been moving against Bitcoin’s energy consumption for some months. The project is to lead these activities in an orderly manner towards a progressive closure, since China sees mining as an important obstacle in the path of carbon neutrality.

The Bitcoin protocol will hardly be updated to reduce its environmental impact; on the contrary, the launch of Ethereum 2.0 is expected within the year, which should involve, among other things, a drastic reduction in the energy consumption of this blockchain.