JPMorgan shares Crypto Market Outlook, Ethereum, Defi and NFT updates

Global investment bank JPMorgan has released a report on the outlook for the cryptocurrency markets, including updates to Ethereum, decentralized finance (defi) and non-fungible tokens (NFT). The bank described that “cryptocurrency markets are increasingly relevant to financial services.”

JPMorgan sets future expectations for cryptocurrency markets

JPMorgan analyst Kenneth Worthington released a report on the 2022 outlook for cryptocurrency markets on Friday. Analyst wrote:

The cryptographic applications have just started. Web3.0, there is more use of NFT coding in sight for 2022.

JPMorgan believes that “tokenization and hashing are particularly promising as the speed of cryptocurrency transactions becomes more competitive with trad-fi networks,” the analyst continued.

The report adds:

Davy was a bit of a flop in 2021, but still has strong potential in 2022 and beyond.

The analyst explained that the development of encryption technology will continue, driven by the expansion of Layer-1 and the introduction and growth of Layer-2. He added that the introduction of Ethereum’s Merge and Layer 2.0 will accelerate transactions and significantly reduce energy consumption.

Worthington Details:

The use cases of cryptocurrency markets will continue to grow and new projects and tokens will appear with increasingly different use cases.

Additionally, JPMorgan analysts note that with these token-related projects and Coinbase being the leading exchange for buying and selling tokens, “we see Coinbase as one of the primary direct beneficiaries of the growth of the cryptocurrency market.”

Worthington also said that if 2021 is the year of non-fungible tokens, 2022 could be the year of the “bridge blockchain (driving greater interoperability for different chains) or the year of financial tokens”. JPMorgan analyst opinion:

Therefore, we see cryptocurrency markets becoming more and more relevant to financial services.

A different report from JPMorgan, released last week, suggests that Ethereum could lose its domain due to scaling issues. However, the global investment bank doubled its Bitcoin price forecast to $ 146,000 in November last year.

Meanwhile, JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon remains skeptical of cryptocurrency. He has repeatedly warned against investing in cryptocurrencies, especially bitcoin, stating that they have no intrinsic value.

Kevin Helms Kevin, an Austrian economics student, found Bitcoin in 2011 and has been a missionary ever since. His interests lie in Bitcoin’s security, open source systems, network effects, and the intersection of economics and cryptography.



photo credits: Shutterstock, Pixabay, Wikicommons

disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. It is not a direct offer or solicitation of an offer to buy or sell, nor a recommendation or endorsement of products, services or companies. Bitcoin.com does not provide investment, tax, legal or accounting advice. Neither the Company nor the author will be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damage or loss caused or allegedly caused by or in connection with the use or reliance on any content, good or service mentioned in this article.