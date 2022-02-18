JPMorgan Strategist Explains Why Digital Currencies Will Suffer ‘Massive Losses’

After reaching its peak of $68,000 in November, this Thursday the price of bitcoin stood at $40,635.

Digital currencies are highly likely to plunge further as the US Federal Reserve continues to raise interest rates, he opined on Wednesday. David Kellychief strategist at US bank JPMorgan Chase, in his comments for Insider.

In recent months, the price of major cryptocurrencies has suffered significant losses, while the value of bitcoin itself has dropped to $40,635 since reaching its peak of $68,000 in November, according to data from the Coindesk portal. However, the JPMorgan strategist was even more bearish on the future of digital currencies.

“At some point, I think we’ll see massive losses in cryptocurrencies, because There’s nothing thereKelly said. “It’s still fairy dust and it is very vulnerable to high interest rates,” he said.

As Kelly explained, the growth of the digital currency market in recent years is due to the stimulating policies of the Federal Reserve in the context of the pandemic, which brought with it a decrease in bond yields, increasing the attractiveness of investments. more risky.

On the other hand, the current increase in interest rates makes investors opt for more conservative projects. “If you push real interest rates to a positive level, you will deprive crazy ideas of money and you will direct it to projects that already have a positive and real economic return,” says the strategist.

Kelly expressed himself in these terms shortly after JPMorgan became the first bank to reach the metaverse by investing in Decentraland, one of the most popular virtual reality platforms based on the ‘blockchain’ concept.