JRR Tolkien biopic to be screened today

The activity is organized by the Tolkien Magallanes Society, an entity dedicated to the study, recreation and dissemination of the writer’s literary legacy. The screening will be of the 111-minute film ‘Tolkien’, which was released in 2019 under the direction of Dome Karukoski.

The film charts the formative years in the life of JRR Tolkien (Nicholas Hoult), the renowned author of The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit sagas. As he finds friendship and inspiration among a group of young writers and artists, his brotherhood grows stronger as they grow and endure love and loss together. Furthermore, in the life of

author will appear his beloved Edith Bratt (Lily Collins) and also the outbreak of the First World War, which will threaten to destroy their brotherhood. All of these experiences inspired Tolkien to write his famous Middle-earth novels.

This invitation is open, with free entry and for educational purposes for the community. Admission will be by order of arrival until the capacity is completed, which amounts to 108 people.