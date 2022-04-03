JRR Tolkien despised the Dune novel

Fantasy, science fiction and space opera are genres that allow the creation of monumental works with their own mythologies and sequels that can span hundreds of years within their own universe. Although many have tried to stand out in this environment, few writers have managed to endure with work that genuinely feels flawless, complex, and interesting across generations. JRR Tolkien is one of them. Thanks to The Lord of the rings, the author is still valid and his work still provides a lot of material to be adapted for film and television. But as sometimes happens between creators, there is not always a mutual fanaticism and now it is revealed that Tolkien had a deep contempt for dunesnovel by Frank Herbert that was recently adapted by Denis Villeneuve.

dunes It is definitely a very complicated work. Although it follows some clichés of the genre such as the prophecy of a chosen one and the power struggle between families, the story also fed on those points that the writer wanted to subvert. In other words, although Herbert followed the pattern of other similar creators, he did so in order to turn the subject around and approach it from a social critique. the legacy of dunes It is still intact and in part it is thanks to the fact that a way was found to continue publishing sequels after the death of the creator.

But Herbert’s novel does not appeal to all audiences. Some find it excessively long and tedious, and others do not believe that it achieves its mission of subversion, which is why they end up understanding the work from conflicting patterns such as the white savior and racial superiority. In addition, the abysmal gap between these types of stories and those that come from fantastic worlds cannot be ignored. Despite the fact that both genres have many things in common, there is also much that separates them and not because you like a saga with a chosen one at the helm, you will like one of the other genre.

Tolkien was not only an ingenious and resourceful writer, he was also a teacher who knew very well the history of literature, its genres and approaches, as well as those responsible for creating new sagas. The relationship of camaraderie and competitiveness that he had with CS Lewis, author of The Chronicles of Narniais well known to the world, but it is now revealed that she also had very strong opinions towards Herbert’s work.

According CBR.comin 1966, Tolkien wrote a letter addressed to a certain John Bush where he explained that he already had a copy of dunes And I had already read it. But it seems that the writer was not very happy with the result, since he said he despised the novel and could not give an opinion on it:

In fact, I dislike Dune somewhat intensely, and in that unfortunate case, it’s better and fairer for another author to keep quiet and refuse to comment.

In the same letter, Tolkien also says that he finds it unfair and inappropriate for one writer to speak of another who works on similar themes. At this writing, we don’t know the real reason for his dislike and whether it was caused by Herbert’s narrative style, by his strong political charge, or simply because he didn’t enjoy reading it.

As with Tolkien’s work, which this year will have a new adaptation for Amazon called The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, the story of Frank Herbert It still has a lot of future in other media and is still quite popular with readers and viewers. After it was deemed impossible to film and David Lynch failed in his attempt to do so, Warner greenlit Dune – 75%, starring Timothée Chalamet and Rebecca Ferguson, which was very well received by critics and received several awards at the most recent Oscars. To do justice to the novel, Dune It only covers the first part and a sequel has already been approved to be released in October 2023. On the other hand, there is already talk about continuing the franchise with films based on the other books that follow Paul’s life, while the production company is already working together with Denis Villeneuve in a spin-off series that will premiere exclusively on HBO Max.

