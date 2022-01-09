JSFoer’s book review





With We can save the world before dinner by Jonathan Safran Foer (edited by Guanda), the Literary Aftermath has gone to reading the essays, leaving some novels, short stories and manga aside.

The book deals with a hot and very current topic: the climate change and what each of us can do to avoid environmental disaster. I must admit, however, that in choosing the reading of the month I was not guided so much by the subject as by the name of the author. I’ve known Foer for a few years thanks to one of the best novels I’ve ever read: Very strong and Incredibly Close. Someone may have heard of it thanks to the film of the same name with Tom Hanks released in 2012. It is a very moving book about the attack on the Twin Towers in which the protagonist is a child with Asperger’s syndrome who loses his father during the attack of the ‘Sept. 11.

The author for me was a guarantee and I must admit that this time too I was not disappointed. Of course, describing this book with an alcoholic metaphor is a bit difficult. We can save the world before dinner for me it is more a digestive herbal tea, useful when the body is in pain, but very bitter to drink.

What is it about We can save the world before dinner

Being an essay, we cannot speak of a real plot even if Foer carries on his discourse by combining different stories.

His is a dissertation on how many of our daily habits are harmful to the environment and should definitely change if we are to avoid facing mass extinction. But before doing this, Foer reflects on why even people who don’t deny climate change struggle to take responsibility for lifestyle changes. Because, let’s face it, the problem is not only those who do not believe it, but also the general indolence and ignorance on the subject. And the answer that Foer finds is simple and disarming: theenvironmental emergency is not a good story.

It may sound unbelievable, but we readers should understand his position more than anyone else. A fact in itself may or may not be striking, but what really makes the difference is the way it is told. Ask anyone involved in advertising or communication in general. Ask those who make art. The half employed makes the difference because it is what comes to the emotional part of the recipient. And human beings, to be pushed to act, must feel emotions.

For this reason, Foer deals with scientific issues using many different ideas, telling personal life stories and historical anecdotes. Try to bring the subject closer to the reader without neglecting the urgency and seriousness of the situation.

The structure of the book

The book is divided into five parts and the style of the narrative changes according to the block we are in. In the odd parts, the argument is carried forward by the author with continuous references to something else. We talk about the wave, about space travel, about Rosa Parks, about thanksgiving, about the last moments that the author spends with his grandmother. But the comparison that returns most often is the one that they have in common the Holocaust and climate change. They are both two tragedies (one accomplished and the other about to happen) that have been caused not only by the ferocity of some individuals, but also by the inability of others to believe in it or to do anything. The responsibility – and for the Holocaust we know it well – is shared between those who carried out the action and those who pretended not to see.

Foer defines the ecological problem as a conceptual event that fails to be grasped on an emotional level. For this reason there is a lot of indifference and this is why we need to tell the climate issue in an engaging way. Only in this way can a reaction be aroused in the listener.

We have no difficulty celebrating history, but we find it difficult to participate in its creation. Jonathan Safran Foer, We can save the world before dinner

In the even blocks, however, the tone changes completely. In the second part, i chapters are built as bulleted lists in which scientific information is given on the climate change taking place. There are numbers, percentages, forecasts. Everything is stated with a clear, cold, concise objectivity that gives the chills.

Instead, in the fourth part, Foer hires a real one question and answer with his soul on the pessimistic and trustless vision for the fate of humanity and also on the laziness that limits action.

The heart of the problem

Because Foer is one of us. Although he is the author of the book and is trying to awaken consciences about this problem, he recognizes that what we must go through to try to save the world is as necessary as it is difficult. And he shares these difficulties in that human being. It does not place itself above us because it is explaining what to do, but it puts itself on the same level as us by showing us doubts and perplexities that are ours, but also hers.

The solution to the environmental problem is not only in government policies that come from above. This is a fair idea that has turned into an alibi for doing nothing on one’s own initiative. Foer reveals an uncomfortable truth to us. The world can be saved by the action of individuals, from below, but we must find the courage to change our habits even drastically. The first thing to do? Avoid the consumption of products of animal origin.

Foer reveals the heart of the problem on page 76, aware that he is dealing with an unwelcome and difficult to accept topic. It gives us the scientific data that prove how intensive farming they are destroying ecosystems, nature and altering the composition of the greenhouse effect. The effects of climate change are already visible and hit (and will affect) first some countries – such as Bangladesh, Haiti, Fiji – which do not pollute as much as others – such as the United States, Brazil or China. However, giving up our diet in favor of the environment is difficult for us. Some even take it with anger (think of the general unmotivated hostility towards vegans). Foer himself admits that he finds it hard to give up meat because he likes it and because the desire to eat it is stronger than the idea of ​​doing good to the environment. L’emotionality collides with reason and the latter has no escape.

The other actions to be taken to help the planet would be avoid traveling by plane, using a car and having children. Of all these, Foer writes that the most immediate solution would be a change in diet. But let’s face it, these are all things that would trigger very heated debates in tone. Indeed, these are things that we struggle to hear because they limit our freedom of choice and also our desires. The solution that Foer proposes lies in the title of the book: We can save the world before dinner, that is, we can try to avoid consuming food of animal origin at least during the day. As we get used to this, maybe we may gradually arrive at an almost entirely plant-based diet.

We may selfishly not want to. We may not care about all of this. But we must be aware that this also means not giving a future not just to the human species, but to the whole world as we know it.

We are ready to define ourselves through what we have: ownership, money, opinions and likes. But to reveal who we are is what we give up. Climate change is the biggest crisis humanity has ever faced and it is a crisis that we will always be called upon to resolve together and at the same time to tackle alone. […] we have to give up some eating habits or give up the planet. this is the choice, clear and dramatic. Jonathan Safran Foer, We can save the world before dinner

A book with a brilliant concept

Foer is confirmed for me an author who knows how to write. He is aware of the power of words and style and knows how to use them. Although the book can be heavy given the topics covered and it is a bit repetitive in some moments for me it’s brilliant. Not only for the concept it expresses, but also for how it does it.

It was difficult for me to deal with the environmental issue because I share Foer’s frustration. I share that sense of having to do something for the world, but also the lack of will to take an action that would upset my lifestyle. Yet all changes must begin with some renunciation.

The book succeeds in its intent: it comes on an emotional level. It worries you, it saddens you, it makes you feel anger and it makes you question. Reading could have an impact on the way we look at the world.

Who should read We can save the world before dinner

We can save the world before dinner it’s a reading suitable for all, young and old. Foer’s language is simple and communicative, it can reach many people. More than people skeptical of climate change (who unfortunately won’t change their mind easily), I would recommend it to who is aware of the problem but does not feel it particularly close. It is a useful point of view that could also change your world view.

