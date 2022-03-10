Juan Alfonso Baptista taught how Pasión de Gavilanes 2 ends with this video

It is nothing new that the recordings of the second season of Passion of Hawks they came to an end. For days, its protagonists have been sharing moments of the end of filming and each one said goodbye to the set in his own way. Although the material for this sequel to the soap opera created by Julio Jiménez is already complete, it still has a long way to go in Telemundo and will continue to accompany thousands and thousands of fans for several weeks on the small screen.

Passion of Hawks

The sequel premiered on February 14 on the American TV network owned by Comcast through the NBCUniversal and it began with a tragic crime that shakes the entire Reyes-Elizondo family. This triggers a dramatic series of events with the sole purpose of proving the innocence of the children of one of the couples.

The cast is made up of danna garcia, mario cimarro, Paula King, Michael Brown, Natasha Klaus and John Alphonse Baptistawho shone almost 20 years ago in Snail Channel. And they are joined by Bernardo Flores, Sebastián Osorio and Juan Manuel Restrepo. In addition, it is completed by great actors such as Zharick León, Kristina Lilley, Carmenza González and Tatiana Jauregui, who were already part of the first season, and Sergio Goyri, Camila Rojas, Alejandro López, Yare Santana, Jerónimo Cantillo, Germán Quintero, Constanza Hernández, Ángel de Miguel, Boris Schoemann, Jacobo Montalvo, Jhonatan Bedoya, Sebastián Vega, Valeria Caicedo, Katherine Porto and Álvaro García, among others.

Recently, the Venezuelan actor who gives life to Oscar Reyes In the strip, he shared a small clip on his Instagram account where he showed how the shooting of the telenovela ends. “And so this story ends”, commented in front of the mirror and immediately, began to go through all the corners of the set. She showed part of the set, the actors and many of those behind the scenes and made it possible for everything to go well in the filming.