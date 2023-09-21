Juan Antonio Bayona’s ‘The Snow Society’ will represent Spain at the Oscars

‘20,000 Species of Bees’ written by Estíbaliz Urresola and ‘Close Your Eyes’ written by Victor Aris were the other two films that were pre-selected.

‘The Snow Society’a film by Juan Antonio Bayona About the 1972 Los Andes air tragedy, will represent Spain at the 96th edition of the oscar awardsWhich will be held on 10 March 2024 in the Best International Film category.

Actress barbara lennie is in charge of reading the results of the final vote of the members this Wednesday film academyWho chose Bayona’s film over the other two finalists.

The other two films pre-selected by the academics on 7 September were ‘20,000 species of bees’First feature film by Estabiliz Urresola and ‘Close your eyes’Directed by Victor Aris.

President of the Film Academy, Fernando Mendez Leite He reminded that Spain, along with Denmark, is the country that has won the most Oscars in this category, four times, from José Luis García for ‘Starting Again’ (1982) to Alejandro Amenábar for ‘The Sea Inside’ Including till. 2004). ), passing through Fernando Trueba with ‘Belle Epoque’ (1992) and Pedro Almodovar with ‘All About My Mother’ (1999).

‘The Snow Society’ was the closing film of the past Venice Film Festival And it marks Bayona’s return to Spanish fifteen years after her acclaimed debut ‘El Orfanato’ (2007).

In between, Catalan starred in ‘The Impossible’ (2012) with Naomi Watts and Tom Holland, ‘A Monster Comes to See Me’ (2016) with Sigourney Weaver and Felicity Jones, and ‘Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’ (2018). Filmed. , in addition to series like ‘Penny Dreadful’ (2014) and ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ (2022).

Based on a book by ‘The Snow Society’ pablo virsi Which collects the testimony of 16 survivors of a plane crash that crashed into a mountain range on October 13, 1972. the Andes And he transported a rugby team from Montevideo to Chile.

Of the 45 occupants, 12 died on impact and another 17 did not survive the harsh weather conditions, lack of food and injuries suffered during the 72 days they spent in the ice before being rescued.

The film will be released even before it reaches theatres. NetflixRecalls the difficulties and intense dilemmas that those young Uruguayans had to face in order to survive, including anthropology, and the participation of true heroes in this project.

Filming took place for 140 days in between, with a team of over 300 people. Sierra Nevada (Granada), Uruguay and Chile, Bayona says this is the longest shoot he has faced and in the most complex conditions.

The deadline for each country to send its nominees for the Oscar for Best International Film ends on 18 November and voting for the preliminary list of fifteen nominees ends a month later. That list will be made public on December 21 and the official nominations of the five finalists will be made public on January 23.