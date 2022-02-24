Juan Antonio Luna denounced the negotiations of Santiago Baños

On America tempers are more than heated. The fans, eager to find guilty for the terrible moment of the team in the Closure 2022, hold responsible Santiago Baths and Santiago Solari, to a lesser extent, for the four defeats in six games and the 16th position in the standings.

Who raised his voice yesterday was a history of the institution: Juan Antony Moon. After assuring that Las Águilas “are ashamed” and that the coach should “lead with a bag on his head”, took a moment to make strong complaints against the sports president in an interview with ESPN.

“America is not doing badly just because of the quality of a group of players or a coach. The interference that promoters have in Mexican soccer is no secret to anyone. Something must be going on with Santiago Baños. He is putting more attention to the player business and letting focus on feeding the team with better talent.” he asserted.

In addition, the former player and idol of Las Águilas denounced that there is interference in public opinion: “I have noticed that many people who were critical of America have changed their perspective from one day to the next. Something must be happening that they are not being 100% transparent nor honest about the duty of making America the protagonist of the tournament.”

You want qualified people

On the other hand, the Cabezón demanded a greater presence of suitable people in the institution: “Strange things are happening in America. An example I can give you is that there is not a single weight trainer in the Basic Forces. At this moment in America there are two trainers that I met in the Basic Forces of Veracruz. Back then they were a couple of middling trainers. They don’t even get to the institution because they are champions, they are successful or they have demonstrated their ability. As an Americanist I feel very sorry and there I ask myself: what is the quality that they saw to get there? What are the qualities that have them above people like Cristóbal Ortega or Antonio Carlos Santos?

“When (Alfredo) Tena directed the Basic Forces, his presence weighed heavily in all corners of the team. The truth is that I don’t know why he came out when he is one of the symbols of Americanism. I don’t know if the coach or the head of the Forces Basics who is at this moment was once a footballer but I don’t think he is better than Alfredo Tena, who did an excellent job. Something strange is happening there, they are not hiring quality people. Any person before buying something analyzes what benefits the purchase will leave and what harms”, he added.

