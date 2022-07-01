Juan Bosch: the professor and politician who is everywhere

113 years ago, in the land of Quisqueyana, one of the most important and influential figures of the dominican Political History, former president Juan Bosch, who is credited with multiple merits from politics to literature, with a remarkable capacity that only a true leader could possess.

Bosch was born in the city of La Vega on June 30, 1909. He was the son of the Spaniard José Bosch and the Puerto Rican Ángela Gaviño, who had settled in the country at the end of the 19th century.

“He was a teacher of decency and democracy, civil and honest”, highlights the historian Santiago Estrella in his book “Three teachers of politics”, where he also indicates that the storyteller had the purpose of educating, improving and freeing a people from barbarism.

He describes him as a man passionate about history, with a lively and direct relationship with the facts, with ideals that rejected lies and the tyranny that produced poverty.

And that is why the figure of Bosch is impregnated in the Dominican history as a man of advanced ideas, of consecration to his land, his people and his destiny.

The reflection of his endearing love for the most dispossessed and his ideological and political thought will be forever in the streets, avenues, schools, squares, library, foundation and busts of the Dominance Republic, where more than 40 are registered among these categories with the teacher’s name.

In his honor, different road infrastructures and a residential area have been built with the name of the former president, such as the Residencial Ciudad Juan Bosch, the bridge and the Juan Bosch Beltway, as well as the Juan Bosch avenues in San Cristóbal, Bonao, Moca and La Romana.

There are also Professor Juan Bosch streets, in Villa Mella, La Vega, Puerto Plata, Santiago, Barahona, Bávaro, Sabana Grande de Palenque, Monte Plata and San Francisco de Macorís.

These roads were designated by decrees on different dates and governments.

Juan Bosch Foundation

The Foundation is a non-governmental organization, created in 1998 with the aim of preserving and projecting the values ​​contained both in the work and in the life example of the professor. In addition to contributing to the development of culture, values ​​and democratic and liberating ideas, at the service of the Dominican nation and the peoples of America.

Presidente Juan Bosch International Airport

This airport is located in El Catey, Samaná, with a runway length of 3,000 meters and a width of 45 meters, opened on February 7, 2007.

schools

Despite the fact that the Ministry of Education of the Dominican Republic (Minerd) does not have public access to the register of educational centers named after Prof. Juan Bosch, in a bulletin that the Foundation has, it lists 29 schools located Throughout the national territory.

Squares, parks and busts

One of the Patriotic Squares that pays tribute to the former president is located on the Malecón de Santo Domingo, which has been renovated on several occasions.

On Correa y Cidrón street, next to Winston Churchill avenue, in the Mata Hambre sector, there is also the Juan Bosch park, inaugurated on March 14, 2001, by the National District council.

Another of the Bust-Monuments rests at the Autonomous University of Santo Domingo, inaugurated on June 27, 2010.

In San Juan de la Maguana, on Av. Independencia, there is also a square-bust where the entire area is built with benches in the shape of books and columns with phrases that also correspond to Bosch. This work was inaugurated in 2010.

Monument-Statue on a natural scale, located in the Lions club park in La Romana, inaugurated on May 7, 2011.

Parque-Busto in Monte Cristy, inaugurated for Bosch’s birthday on June 30, 2010.

Also, in Puerta Plata, there is a playground, inaugurated on September 18, 2009.

Government Office Professor Juan Bosch

This office of the Executive Branch, located on Mexico Avenue, in front of the National Palace, was named after the professor in 2015.

Metro station

One of the most listened to daily is the station that bears his name, located at the intersection of Av. Máximo Gómez and 27 de Febrero, on line one of the Santo Domingo Metro, opened on February 27, 2008.

Eolico Park

Likewise, it also highlights a wind farm considered to be the first energy generator of this type for commercial use in the Dominican Republic. It is located in Samaná, with the name of Juan Bosch.

Health centers

In the health sector, its name is honored with the Professor Juan Bosch Traumatological and Surgical Hospital, inaugurated in La Vega on September 5, 2006.

It is an institution of third level of health care, is the first hospital in the Cibao region dedicated to the specialized care of traumatized users, with orthopedic and surgical pathologies.

The Ciudad Juan Bosch hospital is located within a housing project and allows this population and its surroundings to have access to the main services that contribute to raising their quality of life. Inaugurated on April 26, 2018 by the then President of the Republic Danilo Medina.

Library

Without a doubt, to Juan Bosch, they have honored him in many ways and the book shelves could not be left behind, the former president Leonel Fernández, Inaugurated on June 8, 2009 a library with his name, based in the facilities of Fundación Global Democracia y Desarrollo (Funglode).

Although the placement of a name can be considered something materialistic to pay posthumous honors to the figure of Bosch, the truth is that it is a great opportunity for future generations to learn through these spaces the ideological, political and social legacy of the professor.

In addition to being an inspiration for those who move in the political world and follow Bosch’s ideas with the intentions to improve the conditions of this country and leave in the memory of Dominicans values ​​that transcend, beyond his death.