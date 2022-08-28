Juan Carlos Barquet, the Mexican behind the visual effects of “Bullet train”.

/ Photo/ Bullet Train /

**By Faby Pineda

Mexico, August 24 (Notistarz).- The Mexican artist Juan Carlos Barquet took on the challenge of making part of the visual effects of the film “Bullet train”, which features the stellar performances of Brad Pitt, Sandra Bullock and Bad Bunny, who He debuted with this film in Hollywood.

Barquet was considered to work on this production, which premiered at the beginning of August, due to his experience in the field, since before entering the tapes, he made effects particularly for the commercial industry in the United States, but now, settled in Canada, you take other risks.

“This project was quite special to me, sometimes I don’t choose the projects I’m in, so it was lucky that they put me in this movie, I think it’s a movie that everyone is going to see and that is very attractive in term visual and action”, expressed the artist via Zoom in statements to Notistarz.

“Bullet Train” (Name of the film in Spanish) focuses on Ladybug (Pitt), a hitman whose objective is to recover a briefcase that travels on the fastest train in Japan, an apparently simple mission unless it is not he’s the only one who wants the briefcase.

Due to the plot, the story unfolds inside the wagons, so the visuals play a very important role, since they must recreate the movement, the scenes inside and outside the train, as well as the landscapes in the most natural way possible, this part was commissioned by Barquet and a team made up of more than 15 people.

“Visual effects are always a collaboration, it’s a fairly large team of artists, we have a department that is specifically dedicated to each part, for example in this film one department did the train and another did the background.

“I was working more like on the sets, these shots like exteriors in which you see cities or towns, we recreated all of that based on experiences in Japan, adding signs, neon lights, buildings, night lighting, all this type of things to increase the visual richness of the film,” he said.

Juan Carlos is part of the DNEG company, which collaborated on the film “Duna”, which won an Oscar for Best Visual Effects; At the moment the Mexican artist is immersed in the effects of the HBO series “The Last of Us” to be released later this year or starting in 2023.