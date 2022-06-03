Juan Carlos Cremata, the Cuban film and theater director who was almost born in a television studio

Cuban film and theater director Juan Carlos Cremattaknown for movies like Long live Cuba (2005), (Any 2001)among others, tells in an interview with DIARIO DE CUBA that almost born in a tv studio and that entry into life marked his destiny forever. SOS Cuba is the play on which Cremata and the actress Aleanis Jaúregui, known as Cuquita la Mora, are currently working, “a play on which the character Cuba tells his story from a hospital bed“.

Cremata decides to go into exile in Miami by censorship that surrounded his name on the island. “I always flirted with censorship, vacillating between doing what was officially permissible and sticking my finger in to create rebellious and provocative things. The art itself must provokecontemplative is fine, but I leave it to the decorators. Art has to argue and call. that they had my staging, which was a constant experiment“, remembers the director. For this reason, “sometimes they cut off the light in full performance”.

“The king dies meant total censorshipto deny me life, because I couldn’t do theater, or movies, or anything. I was 56 years old, I could have gone into exile all my life and made my career abroad, but I wanted to give in Cuba and do with my people. Cuba is not only tyranny horrible, chea and picúa that directs it, there are many good people who have to be hit”.

For the director, his “profession is to open mental doors, not close them. I am guided by the phrase ‘why not‘, and Cuba is the country of no”.

Cuquita la Mora has dragged Cremata into artistic creation again, after a break in the director’s career, who had to reinvent himself in exile. “I live in exile that I never thought about and that I would not have wanted, but which has given me a much more complete vision of the Cuban phenomenon.”

In addition to the professional admiration that Cremata feels for Cuquita la Mora, he also emphasizes the value of the actress as a person, who has been a light in the director’s life.

“On January 8, my daughter passed away. And that made my whole world fall apart. Within that, the only hope and light is, precisely, to work with Cuqui, who has taken me out of my incredible sadness. The loss of a child is something inexplicable, and even if you don’t want to, he is surrounded by an aura of sadness that you can’t fight against “.

Cremata remembers the first time she took her daughter to see ballet. “I took her to see Coppelia and in the second act he asked me: ‘don’t these people plan to talk all night?’ I laughed a lot”.

The director says to find refuge in simple things, “like planting a plant or at work. It calms me a lot to see dance as the son of a choreographer and a frustrated choreographer”.

Cremata’s family has well-known surnames in Cuba, which has always been associated with art. His mother was the choreographer and director Iraida Malbertiknown for children’s programs such as And says a butterfly Y when i grow up. His father, a tall man with a greater sense of humor, was one of the victims of the well-known barbados crimein which a Cubana de Aviación airline plane crashed due to the explosion of bombs inside.

“From the loss of my father began this horrible mixture that exists, in my family, of tragedy and humor”assures Cremata.

“My dad was the president of the CDR because he was the most vital person on the block, he organized everything to make people’s lives happy, not volunteer work and those boring things, but to bring artists, perform and bring choirs. My house was like a house of culturethe house of the insane”.

Juan Carlos Cremata and his two brothers carry art in their veins. “We were almost born in a television studio. My mom was the choreographer for all the children’s shows at the time.. She had inherited before the triumph of the Revolution a tableau of puppets, theater backdrops and changing rooms. We always gave shows on the block. We played with the weapons that were used on the screens.”

On the work SOS Cuba, the director says that they are waiting for a response to present it at the Trail Theater in Miami. They also want to take it to other countries and even put it into a book and release it on YouTube.

Juan Carlos Cremata has other projects and says that “when he finds the necessary calm”, he wants to write a book about his childhood, his neighborhood and all the characters that crossed his life. We hope that calm finds him soon, to continue enjoying his stories.