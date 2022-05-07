Juan Carlos ‘Juano’ Velázquez, drummer and founding member of Los Iracundos, dies in Guayaquil | Music | Entertainment

Juan Carlos Velázquez, founder, director, composer and original drummer of The Wrathful, passed away this Thursday, May 5. Born in Paysandú (1941), the band’s hometown, he performed for the last time in Uruguay on April 17. I was in Guayaquil, preparing a series of concerts they were going to start this weekend, when he suffered an aortic aneurysm.

The Government of Paysandú decreed two days of mourning and began, through the Foreign Ministry, the steps to repatriate the remains of the musician, reported the news portal Montevideo.

The newspaper The Telegraph of Uruguay published his obituary with the condolences of the departmental mayor of Paysandú and other officials. “Sanducero pride and cultural ambassador of the department around the world,” they wrote. Although his stage name was Juanohis friends and compatriots called him Baby.

Along with Los Iracundos, Velázquez popularized songs like Shut upone of his first hits, recorded in 1965.

also highlighted the song Montt portrecorded in 1968 in Buenos Aires and presented at the II Buenos Aires Song Festival.

In the 1970s they won several gold records for the recording of titles such as A tear is falling, I ask you on my knees, and you are left alone, Chiquilina, You gave me love

From 1984 is his success You with himauthored by Eduardo Franco, in an album of the same name where the theme is also the gates of oblivion.

After the death of vocalist Eduardo Franco (1989), the group continued with Jorge Gatto as successor. In 1992 the drummer Juan Bosco Zavalo died, in 2003 the keyboardist Jesús Febrero and in 2015 the guitarist and composer Leonardo Franco.

Surviving from the original lineup is bassist, songwriter, and vocalist Hugo Burgueño. The current members of the group Juano led in his efforts to keep the name of Los Iracundos alive are Manuel Paz (vocals), Hugo Barceló (guitar), Luis Amarillo (keyboards) and Carlos Sánchez (bass).

Burgueño shared the news on the Instagram account that he manages.

Juan Carlos Velázquez joined the band The Blue Kings, made up of schoolmates and congregated at the brothers’ house Edward and Leonardo Francoaccording to the website of the group that Juano kept active. In the page described himself as a “sentimental person, fond of hunting and fishing, whiskey and red wine, truth and justice”.

He also confessed to being an admirer of Ficolli, Carlos Santana, José Feliciano and Roberto Carlos. His greatest wish, he published, was that “all Latin Americans, without distinction of race or social class, have rights, work and bread.”

In the group with which he remained active until his last days, he was responsible for the rhythm section, on the cowbell, bongo, pandeiro and timbales.

He considered himself the only representative capable of bearing the name of Los Iracundos, upon the death and retirement of the original members. Married to Suzanne Ivonne Beaulieu, he had two children, Diego (drummer) and Sebastián (saxophonist). (I)