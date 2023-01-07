Juan Carlos Obregón is already a Motagua player and this Sunday he joins the club
The motagua has the great task of avoiding Olimpia’s two-time championship in the Closing tournament 2023 and for that they are reinforcing themselves in a transfer market that is being managed by Emilio Izaguirre, sports director of the blues.
A new contract has been closed in motagua and as TEN anticipated a few days ago, Juan Carlos Obregon He is the new player for the Blues.
The Honduran attacker will be arriving in the country this Sunday, precisely at the Palmerola Airport in Comayagua and will immediately join the blue team, since those led by Hernán Medina are doing the preseason in that city.
Juan Carlos Obregon He played his last game wearing the USL Hartford Athletica jersey, leaving some farewell words that practically ended up confirming his incorporation into the motagua.
Through his Instagram account, the Catracho attacker who played the Tokyo Olympics with the Honduran Under-23 team left a few words of thanks to the fans of the American team, in which he played for two years.
“Hartford Athletic thank you for the last two years in which I was able to grow as a person and professional. I am going to miss the fans the electric atmosphere you brought to every game and every goal I scored! I wish the club nothing but the best moving forward! I will always be your Olympian! Tokyo out!” he wrote. obregon.
The message of Juan Carlos Obregon on the social network was answered by Enrique Facussé, the third goalkeeper of the motaguawho commented: “See you soon.”
obregon He is 25 years old and has played his four seasons as a professional in the USL, which is the second division of soccer in the United States.
Juan Carlos Obregon will become the fourth signing of a motagua which has already announced the additions of Lucas Campana, Kevin Álvarez and Cristian Gutiérrez.
Regarding the casualties, the blues have announced the departures of players such as Denil Maldonado, Fabricio Galindo, Hugo Caballero Jr., Jason Sánchez, Jessé Moncada, Juan Gómez, Óscar García, Ángel Tejeda, Mauro Ortiz (Argentino) and Fabricio Brener ( Argentinian).