Juan Carlos Obregón is already a Motagua player and this Sunday he joins the club

2023-01-07

The motagua has the great task of avoiding Olimpia’s two-time championship in the Closing tournament 2023 and for that they are reinforcing themselves in a transfer market that is being managed by Emilio Izaguirre, sports director of the blues.

A new contract has been closed in motagua and as TEN anticipated a few days ago, Juan Carlos Obregon He is the new player for the Blues.

The Honduran attacker will be arriving in the country this Sunday, precisely at the Palmerola Airport in Comayagua and will immediately join the blue team, since those led by Hernán Medina are doing the preseason in that city.

Juan Carlos Obregon He played his last game wearing the USL Hartford Athletica jersey, leaving some farewell words that practically ended up confirming his incorporation into the motagua.