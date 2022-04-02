Juan Carlos Osorio after his departure I am responsible for everything that happened | Colombian Soccer | Betplay League

After his departure from América de Cali, this Friday Juan Carlos Osorio gave his first statements as a former coach of the red team, where he spoke for the program ‘Deportes Sin Tapujos’, about the separation, the gratitude he feels towards the institution and the topic Colombian National Team

“The only thing I have to talk about America is that I am very grateful for all the people linked to the club, the fans and especially the players, where it has been a privilege and an honor to work with all of them and with icons of the club in the specific case of Adrián Ramos and Luis Paz, then I have nothing to complain about, I am responsible for everything that happened.

He recounted his feelings after signing his departure: “Today I can define everything in a single word ‘I am calm’ and I am calm for my family, for my people, the club, the sports project and for myself. Life is like that, because of the sports project I feel sad, because we couldn’t achieve everything we wanted, but I’m calm because I gave my 100%”.

He was questioned about the relationship with the owners of the team, to which he replied: “the only thing I have to say and I ratify it publicly, my respects to the owners of América, great businessmen, very honest and transparent people, and to whom the only thing I I wish them the best, on my part always admiration for them”.

He mentioned why he did not talk to the press as much at various points in the process: “As for not talking to the media inside and outside the country, I did so with very few and basically when they have contacted me I wanted to have the doors open, because the best of the game is to debate it and you media men have a lot to contribute, but here it is seen with very bad eyes, that someone talks with one of you, so I stayed out of everything and well, I do not regret it, what happened what had to happen and when there is the opportunity to contribute to the improvement of Colombian soccer, it will depend on everyone”.

Lastly, he was asked about the possibility of directing the Colombian National Team, given the imminent departure of Reinaldo Rueda: “because of everything that has been generated around this issue, I promised my family that I would never again talk about it again and I’m going to keep it that way. I am Colombian, I love my country, I have always defended our soccer and soccer players. It seems to me that it is time for us to reflect among all football people, to dedicate ourselves to improving the league in various aspects on and off the pitch”. In addition, he added that in recent days a national team outside of South America contacted him, but that he will study the possibility with his family.

Juan Andres Arias Arias

Correspondent Futbolred Cali

On Twitter: @AriasJuan_15