Juan Carlos Osorio and the controversies that marked his time in America | Colombian Soccer | Betplay League

The coach from Risaralda who until this Thursday led the America of Cali He was in the news several times and not precisely because of his achievements with the institution. Juan Carlos Osorio he was seen more explosive and had the occasional false start, which made him the object of criticism in Colombian football. Actions such as the stomping on a Medellín youth in the Copa Sudamericana put him in the “eye of the hurricane” and the news went viral in several countries.

Next, in FUTBOLRED we remember one by one the controversial episodes with Osorio as the protagonist.

Obscene sign to the public in El Campín

In October 2021, when América played the Superliga final against Santa Fe, Juan Carlos Osorio left a terrible image. When he was going to the dressing room at halftime, the coach was reprimanded by some fans in the western stands of El Campín and his response was an obscene gesture. He made a “gun” to the fans, being recorded in a photo that went viral. For this act, the Dimayor Disciplinary Commission sanctioned him with three matches.

Juan Carlos Osorio in El Campin. Photo: Photo: Hector Fabio Zamora | etce

Criticized gesture with the fourth referee

In the middle of the 2021-II League home run match, the coach had an ugly gesture with the four referee in the middle of the match that took place in Ibagué between Tolima and América. Juan Carlos Osorio was furious with the arbitration and when the judge, touching his right arm, told him to calm down in the face of the airy claims, his reaction was a slap. It was not the first time that the coach had acid reactions to the referees.

Controversy for alleged offer in the Colombian National Team

In the midst of the results crisis in the Colombian National Team during the Qatar Qualifiers, the figure of Osorio also became the protagonist after the journalist Julián Céspedes assured that the coach had confessed that he would work for free for a year in the tricolor. The coach was consulted at a press conference about that version and said that “I have never publicly stated anything, so I don’t think I have to clarify anything. In the future I would love to analyze the possibility of becoming sports minister and I would also selfless way.” Did you confirm it?

Stomp on youth of the DIM in Sudamericana

In the second leg of the Copa Sudamericana against Independiente Medellín, which was played at the Pascual Guerrero, Osorio was once again in the “eye of the hurricane”. Everything happened after a terrible act against a rival. The coach stomped on a DIM youth who, in an action with another player, fell at his feet. The image went viral even in the international press and he had to apologize. “My attitude was bold, it was reactive, it was inappropriate and I think untimely,” he said.

Crossing messages with Tulio Gómez

The relationship between Juan Carlos Osorio and the directors of América de Cali was becoming more and more difficult and after the elimination of the Copa Sudamericana, a message was exchanged between the coach and the owner of the team, Tulio Gómez, who shed light on a “divorce”. The “show” was so much that a former scarlet, Jorge ‘Patrón’ Bermúdez, launched harsh criticism of the situation.

After the elimination against the DIM, Osorio stated that “very few understand the game and everyone talks about soccer”, while the owner of América posted on his twitter that: “The bad worker blames the tool, because the mediocre do not accept their own mistakes and blame others for their inability.” A crossroads of messages that generated controversy.

Other events that made news in Osorio’s passage through America