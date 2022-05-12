Juan Carlos Osorio approaches the Braves bench

Juarez City.- In less than a week after announcing the departure of Ricardo Ferretti as coach, the Braves of FC Juárez are looking for his replacement and are in the details of obtaining it. This is Colombian Juan Carlos Osorio, who would return to Mexico, but this time to lead a Liga MX club.

According to information from sources close to the South American coach and media such as Marca Claro, Osorio has already received the offer from the Juarense club and if he accepts it, he would be the highest paid coach in the league, and it would also mark the beginning of the multimillion-dollar project that FC Juárez has planned, something that ‘Tuca’ Ferretti refused to command by not renewing the contract.

The Colombian coach will also have a larger budget to invest in reinforcements, compared to other border club transfer markets.

In his last adventure, Osorio directed the América de Cali of Colombian soccer from June 2021 to March of this year. With the Devils he led 49 games and had a record of 15 wins, 10 draws and 24 losses.

In the event that his arrival materializes, he would be the third coach of FC Juárez who has also directed the Mexican National Team, in addition to Luis Fernando Tena and Ricardo Ferretti.

Juan Carlos Osorio directed El Tri from 2015 to 2018, highlighting the victory over Germany in the group stage of the 2018 World Cup in Russia and his last game was against Brazil, in the round of 16 of the World Cup.