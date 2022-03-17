Juan Carlos Osorio attacks rival with stomp in Copa Sudamericana VIDEO

Midtime Editorial

In war, love and rotations Juan Carlos Osorio anything goes, even some trickery that have him involved in the controversy after the game this Wednesday South American Cup between America of Cali and Independent of Medellinin which the latter advanced to the round on penalties.

In social networks there has been a video in which Juan Carlos Osorio deliberately steps on a DIM playersince seeing him close to him inside the technical area, he outlines himself with a series of short steps and then lands on the ankle of Juan David Mosquera, who reacted with a push that the America de Cali helmsman claimed from the assistant, pretending insanity of his previous act.

And in case you didn’t know, as a curious fact, Juan Carlos Osorio directs his son, Juan Sebastián Osorio, at América de Caliclub to which the footballer arrived at the express request of the coach on loan from the Colombian Itagüí Leones FC.

Osorio was attacked by the same Cali fans

Unfortunately, since he came to the América de Cali bench in 2021, this is not the first time that Osorio is seen in an embarrassing episodebut in October 2021 he was the one attacked by the fans of his club, since men entered the field to face him after a defeat in the Clásico against Atlético Nacional. Juan Carlos had to be escorted out by the police.

And things will not be very calm after the elimination in the Copa Sudamericana this Wednesday, again with Osorio harshly criticized and questioned for his famous rotations, which he now implements in the America of Cali.

Disorders at the end of the game that America lost 0 x 2 against Nacional at Pascual Guerrero, dozens of fans rushed onto the field and confronted the police to demand the departure of coach Juan Carlos Osorio. #LaUFMReports #Soccer pic.twitter.com/O9JNErq4ib — Informative La UFM (@LaUFMInforma) October 25, 2021

