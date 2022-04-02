Juan Carlos Osorio future in selection and two offers from clubs | National teams

They have not been easy weeks for Juan Carlos Osorio who finally closed his departure from América de Cali by mutual agreement after sitting down with Tulio Gómez. His performance with the scarlet club was less than 40% during his time on the bench and was led more by controversy than by good results. He just finished his contract, he spoke with the outlet Deportes Sin Tapujos and maintained that he has offers from a national team.

It is no secret to anyone that Juan Carlos Osorio has a great longing to lead a National Team again, and his desire to be Colombia’s coach. It is worth remembering that Osorio had already had an important tour in Mexico at the 2018 World Cup in Russia, a contest in which they beat Germany on the first day.

In an interview with Deportes Sin Tapujos, the strategist commented, ‘it seems to me that directing a World Cup or a Copa América is an extraordinary opportunity for any coach-strategist who knows how to select and structure a team to compete. The World Cup was perhaps the most beautiful thing I’ve ever experienced in football and I would love to return’.

He also gave clues about his future and his continuity in the technical direction. Like when he took on the challenge with America and announced the interest of a national team, Osorio spoke about the offers he has at the moment, one of them with a national team. ‘I have not sent the resume to any of them. A Selection offered me and a couple of clubs. I am going to sit down with my family to think and discuss what is best for my professional career’.

However, continuing his testimonies, he added that he has kept it a secret since his time in América de Cali prior to his departure, ‘in fact, it was the first thing they told me, to please keep it a secret. I have kept it a secret for 7 or 10 days. I have been thinking about it because the first thing was to finish my employment contract, and second to think it through and plan it. It’s outside of South America.’

Regarding that ambition that he had to direct Colombia, apparently everything has vanished, because in the interview he said, ‘I promised my family that I would never speak of that again. I am a Colombian, I love my country and I have always defended our football and our footballers’.

What he did point out is that Reinaldo Rueda is not to blame for the poor results of the Colombian National Team, “I think it is unfair to pass the blame on to him, the responsibility lies with all of us and I include myself there.”