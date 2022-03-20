Juan Carlos Osorio may be sanctioned by Conmebol for an incident against Medellín | Colombian Soccer | Betplay League

Although the stomping of Juan Carlos Osorio did not take long to be in the mouth of the soccer world, the Venezuelan referee, Alexis Herrera did not sanction him in the match between Deportivo Independiente Medellín, beyond calling the attention of the scarlet coaching staff.

As the days passed, Osorio spoke about what happened, commenting that The action against Juan David Mosquera on the wing was not intentional at all. Later, Conmebol will have the time to study the case of the Risaraldense strategist, an inadmissible action that should have a harsh sanction towards the Cali helmsman. Without a doubt, America will not only suffer from elimination, but also from what may happen between Juan Carlos and the regulatory body of these tournaments such as Conmebol.

Turning the page will be important for América de Cali who will continue to dream of Deportivo Independiente Medellín. Well, over the course of a week, they have faced each other twice, and they will have their revenge on Saturday, March 19, when they meet again at the Pascual Guerrero Stadium in the city of Cali. His performance in the Copa Sudamericana needs no explanation, and he will be at the brow of the Antioquia club in this new chapter between Caleños and Medellinenses. However, he will not only be in the orbit of the opposing club, but also of Conmebol, which could be thinking of a harsh upcoming sanction for Juan Carlos Osorio.

Juan Felipe Cadavid used his social networks to advance the news, ‘eye. They tell me that CONMEBOL opened a disciplinary process against Juan Carlos Osorio, for trampling on a rival in the Copa Sudamericana’. A new action between the sports crisis that América de Cali is experiencing that calls into question his behavior in the line and on the bench of the Cali team. The sanction could have a strong economic suspension, and, in addition, leave him without directing a large number of games in the Colombian League, despite the fact that it happened in an international competition.

EYE they tell me that the @CONMEBOL He opened a disciplinary process for Juan Carlos Osorio, for the stomping on a rival in the Copa Sudamericana. That was an embarrassing image. – Juan Felipe Cadavid (@JFCadavid) March 18, 2022

Despite the investigation that Conmebol maintains towards Juan Carlos Osorio, there has not yet been a concrete decision on the sanction, and in the scarlet team they have not yet issued a message about the possible sanction that will fall to the strategist. For now, they only think about the rematch against Deportivo Independiente Medellín in a match valid for the eleventh day of the BetPlay League.