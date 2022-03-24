Juan Carlos Osorio repeats speech in America: I take responsibility for defeat with Patriots | Colombian Soccer | Betplay League

América de Cali lost 2-1 as a visitor against Patriotas de Boyacá for date 12 of the BetPlay I-2022 League, at the La Independencia Stadium in Tunja. Those led by coach Juan Carlos Osorio, had a night to forget with a deplorable performance, against a team from Boyacá that was looking for three points for much of the game and finally got them. This was analyzed by the American strategist at the end of the game.

“We believe that we had a very good start to the game, we opened the scoring after 12 minutes in a great collective play and from then on, we faced a very well prepared, trained and managed opponent. Today our ball holders in the specific case of Larry Angulo were very positive, but the receivers both close, intermediate and far recognized the game very little, the fixers never participated well and worse still, the compensators never understood what they had to do , and in the end, as usually happens in our football, when defending in the open field, any rival hurts anyone”.

He took responsibility again and referred to the collective mistakes: “I prefer not to talk about individual mistakes, I think collectively and I take responsibility for everything, guilty of the choice of formation and all the mistakes that the team has made, because if we go to talk about the micro and individual errors, I think that means that we train badly and that we are lacking on a day-to-day basis”.

Finally, he was questioned about the substitution of Adrián Ramos: “It was his own decision, we must understand that Adrián is 36 years old and no player in the world of football can recover in less than 5 days, and submit Adrián to two games in a row in three days I think it’s too much. Deciding that he started was more about the part of the message that we could send to the people, because surely if he had not started, it could be interpreted as if we were punishing him for the two missed penalties in the previous game and they have nothing to do with it, just protecting him and understanding that all players need adequate rest to be able to play at this intensity”.

Juan Andres Arias Arias

Football Correspondent

Cali

On Twitter: @AriasJuan_15