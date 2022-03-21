Juan Carlos Osorio responded to the fans of América de Cali who asked for his departure

América fell at home against Medellín 1-3 for date 11 of the 2022 League. The “red devils” lost for the first time at home in the semester and missed two penalties in the match.

“If our people, I don’t know in what percentage, they want a guilty party, I assume the guilt. I accept the guilt, if we talk about those responsible, I leave it to the discretion of each one,” said Juan Carlos Osorio.

The ‘Escarlatas’ suffered a new defeat in the League and were left with 15 points. For its part, DIM now has 18 units and has joined the group of eight.

“I apologize to all the American people. If they ask for my departure, they are within their rights, I do not take it personally. I come and show my face here and people continue to whistle at me, they understand the game very little and everyone talks about soccer “Commented the coach from Risaraldense.

In addition, one of the main issues that was criticized on Saturday night was again the change of players on the roster. The ‘teacher’ Osorio gave several comments on the subject, he clarified that some were due to injury and that this affected when making decisions.

“Our hiring Iago Falque is not 100% yet, on the other hand, tomorrow we will discuss changing the methodology, improving it or continuing with this. I have no answer to say why so many players are injured and not available for matches”

“For today’s game (Saturday) this was the payroll that there was, several are not in the rehabilitation process. Let it be clear to people today was not a rotation issue, the only rotation was that of Novoa for Graterol”

Finally, Osorio made it clear that he assumed full responsibility for the defeat, despite the fact that his captain, Adrián Ramos, missed two penalties.

“I am not going to debate the board of directors of America. I am guilty of everything, everyone will analyze the situation and I decide who plays, so the responsibility is 100% mine”