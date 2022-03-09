Juan Carlos Osorio responds to Club América’s interest in signing him

After the dismissal of the Argentine strategist Santiago Solaribegan to generate various rumors that pointed out that Juan Carlos Osorio, ex-technician of the Mexican Soccer Team had ample chances of reaching Coapa. But recently, the coach spoke with the media to clarify and share what his future plans are.

Osorio’s statement

The current helmsman America of Calistated that although extremely good offers have been presented to him, his goal is to remain in Colombia.

“I try to be very respectful and consistent in my way of working. When a club or a national team approaches us, normally the least I do is accept a dialogue and understand from them what the sports project is and, accordingly, give them my impression if I am interested or not and the second thing is if I am available or not”, he explained.

Later, he confessed that he has received offers but does not intend to leave the America of Cali.

“They have arrived, fortunately and thanks to the one above, very good offers, but when I made the decision to stay in Colomba, the decisions were not only in sports, but family, my parents are still alive, I want to enjoy them as well as my family , the one that I formed”, he commented.

Finally, Osorio added that he is extremely happy with his current squad and is proud to belong to the team’s project.