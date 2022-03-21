Juan Carlos Osorio, targeted for behavior and poor results – Colombian Soccer – Sports

Juan Carlos Osorio has been making a lot, a lot of noise, for several weeks. Unfortunately, that noise is not good and has nothing to do with football. There are already several months in which the America coach is the protagonist of out-of-tone scenes.

The most recent occurred on Wednesday, in the second leg of the first phase of the South American Cup, when he stepped on the side of Medellín Juan David Mosquera, which generated the immediate claim of several of the DIM leaders.

On Saturday, Osorio, before the match against the same rival, gave a very long statement to the official Colombian soccer channel in which he apologized for his actions.

“(I apologize) to the players and their families, Cadavid, Loaiza, Adrián Arregui and, above all, I want to offer a public apology to Juan David Mosquera: my attitude was daring, reactive, inappropriate and I think inopportune,” said Osorio.

However, in the middle of that mea culpa kilometer, Osorio launched a phrase in which the players were left paying, although the DT acknowledged that it was his responsibility.

“I think it is important to talk about my players: I recognize their honesty, loyalty and how competitive they are; when we talk about that, sometimes the team lacks street, lacks malice, like what happened in the goal here (Medellin’s in the South American), that 6 or 7 players turn their backs on the ball. That is my responsibility: I have to apologize because my attitude surely surprised them, ”he said.

Those statements, like the irony he had in the press conference after the defeat, did not go down well: “I think it is a day to talk about guilty and responsible, if a percentage of our people want someone to blame, I assume the blame, in the end, in our country it is like that, whenever there is chaos and crisis, you have to look for a culprit, not the reasons why. If we are going to talk about those responsible, I will leave it to the discretion of each one, “he said.

Tulio Gómez hinted at the network technician

Hours later, to heat up the situation, Tulio Gómez, the club’s largest shareholder, appeared on his Twitter account with harsh hints towards Osorio.

First of all, he published this message: “The bad worker blames the tool, because the mediocre do not accept their own mistakes and blame others for their inability.”

Then he deepened the unknown: “God gives us the tools to obtain victory, but those who think they are wise do not know how to use them.”

Osorio’s off-color actions since he arrived at America are already repeated. One of them, the obscene gesture that he made to the fans in the intermission of the match against Santa Fe, in the final of the Colombian Cup, last year.

Nor did the fact that he had leaked to nearby journalists, so that they could spread it on social networks, the idea of ​​​​directing the Colombian National Team without charging a single peso, when the position is still held by Reinaldo Rueda.

The proposal was so strange that even Álvaro González Alzate, president of Difútbol and vice president of the Federation, who had him as a candidate to replace José Pékerman in 2018, came out to answer him, in statements to Blu Radio: “It seems to me a very crazy, and the leader who accepted it would seem crazier to me.”

Some colleagues have reproached him for his behavior. “He has to review his behavior, because he gives me the feeling that he will have to visit a specialist. I don’t know if it’s the stress of football, the difficulties he’s had or all the fight he’s had with America,” Medellin coach Julio Comesaña told Win Sports after Wednesday’s incident in the South American.

While all this is happening, America is not raising its head, it was left without international participation and in the League it is outside the eight. Juan Carlos Osorio continues to make a lot of noise. But for worse.

