Juan Carlos Osorio travels to Mexico; he would be close to a Liga MX team

The Colombian coach, formerly of the Mexican National Team, Juan Carlos Osorio who has been targeted by some teams in the MX Leaguewould be traveling to Mexico to speak with one of these clubs, who are looking for Technical Director for the 2022 Apertura

According to René Tovar, a journalist from ESPN, Juan Carlos Osorio will travel to Mexico to speak with a team and although the possible name of the team was not mentioned, these could be León or Juárez, who do not have a technical director.

“And while we are talking about the Herd, Colombian colleagues assure me that Juan Carlos Osorio travels to Mexico to speak with a team from the Mx League. Officially León and Bravos do not have a coach. Where else?” Tovar wrote in a first tweet.

Likewise, he clarified that “I have not assured anything. I have not said anything personal because I have not corroborated this information. So, it is no more than a mere rumor.”

Juan Carlos Osorio would have been in the sights of America and Chivas, however, everything seems to indicate that they will not seek Technical Director and both Fernando Ortíz and Ricardo Cadena.