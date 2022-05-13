Juan Carlos Osorio would travel to Mexico to negotiate and lead Bravos de Juárez | Colombians Abroad

The page has already turned and Juan Carlos Osorio would have already chosen his next sports project, after a bitter time at América de Cali.

The coach arrived preceded by great expectations for the scarlet club, but the results were not on the same page and the relationship ended up being worn by his public confrontation with Tulio Gómez, owner of the scarlet club, to the point that an agreement was reached to end your contract ahead of time.

But that is now behind Osorio, who would be interested in another project, nothing less than his possible second experience leading a Mexican club, the Bravos de Juárez.

“For my family it will be our next sports project. We are considering it, “he assured, a matter that will be resolved in a meeting with the club’s president, Miguel Ángel Galaza, in Chihuahua.

Osorio directed Puebla between 2011 and 2012 but the balance was not good: he won two games, tied two and lost seven. Instead, he did have an outstanding performance leading the Mexican National Team in the 2018 World Cup in Russia, when he defeated the feared Germany 1-0.

The ESPN channel assures that it is not the only offer for the Colombian in Mexico, since teams like Águilas del América or Chivas del Guadalajara would have it in the folder.