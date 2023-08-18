Juan de Dios Pantoja and Kimberly Loaiza show the most expensive Disney cruises

youtubers Juan de Dios Pantoja and Kimberly Loaiza shared a new video where they reveal details about their stay on Disney’s latest and most expensive cruise.,

It should be remembered that Pantoja and Loaiza have already shared visits on other occasions to show their comfortable and elegant residences, even They did this last year on another Disney Line cruise., On this occasion, the couple was able to reserve the most expensive room on the Disney Wish.

At the beginning of the video, Loeza emotionally says that the room they’re about to show is six times bigger Even more than what he shared last year. You also acknowledge that the room costs $60,000 for four nights.

The room is located on the 13th floor of the transept.

You give this warning as soon as you enter that place the room is on the second floor, which makes the place look like a big house. One of the most attractive features of this place are the items made of gold and other details.

After passing through the hall and guest bathroom, guests find a living room with a spiral staircase. In the same place there is a bar, a fridge with all kinds of drinks and ice cream, a living room with a television and much more.

But without a doubt the best part is the jacuzzi, dining room and terrace with an impressive sea view.

Of course, there are also a number of single rooms with all the necessary amenities. The bathrooms are totally luxurious too.

What is most appealing is the spaciousness of the place, as this is not common in cabins.

