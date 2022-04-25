Juan del Val makes this confession and Nuria Roca takes revenge by spying on him

The presenter of La Sexta has been “pissed off” when hearing that Juan del Val would cause a fortuitous encounter with this well-known actress and takes justice into her own hands

This week we have witnessed one of the biggest political controversies in recent months, and that is that it has been leaked that several cell phones of leaders independentistas have been spied on by a virus called “pegasus”, exposing many of their intimacies.

And precisely that news has been the one that has caused that on the set of the program “The rock” of La Sexta the collaborators wondered if they would spy tosomeone. To that question, Juan del Val responded by saying yes, that he would spy on the phone of Scarlett Johansson. Something that took the colors out of his woman, Nuria Rock.

The presenter did not hesitate to ask the reason for that answer, to which Juan del Val responded by saying that he could know questions about her to generate a meeting fortuitous. All humorous, although Roca’s response was not entirely ironic: “I would spy on Juan’s cell phone.”

Something that she later clarified, saying that until now she had never spied on her husband’s mobile: “mobiles cannot be looked at”, she even said. In fact, the husband himself Juan del Val He stressed that he would never do something like that to Nuria Roca or to any person, since what is inside the mobiles is very personal content. And that, if he wanted, he could enter, since Val himself assured that Roca knew her access code to her phone.