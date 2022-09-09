Juan Diego Botto parodies Ken Loach with Penlope Cruz as the victim of an eviction

Walter Hill, a legend

As happened a few days ago with the honorary Lion for Paul Schrader’s career, this festival legitimizes its tributes with the presence here of Walter Hill to receive tribute. And to return when no one expected him, and to do so with nothing less than one of the genres that he revived in the last quarter of the 20th century: the western. your movie, dead for a dollar, will not go on to add to your list of memorable titles. His works from this decade are two vehicles of action to the respective glory of Sylvester Stallone and Michelle Rodriguez. And I think Hill’s last great film dates back to 1996. It was Last Man Standinga very free recreation of the Yojimbo from Kurosawa.

And yet dead for a dollar points out some elements of interest: the decision to take as its origin a true story -the kidnapping or rather escape to Mexico- of an American woman with a black man. The dual quality of the female role (with the woman as the proactive Helen of Troy who generates the pitched battle, embodied by Rachel Brosnahan, and with an idea as subversive to the genre as that interracial love story in 1897) is projected with narrative naturalness.

It is true that there is a lack of generic rhythm and a resolution of the action sequences that are not very epic, which suggest a very low budget, despite the fact that Hill has been able to count on Willem Dafoe or Christophe Waltz. And what else?

Walter Hill himself gave -at the press conference- as motivation to shoot a western again the return to having contact with horses. Any reason to celebrate the guy who started his career by writing the script for The escape for Sam Peckinpah. Which then unfolded the recovery of the West as mythology in outlaws of legend either Wild Bill. The filmmaker who explored the roots of ancestral violence in the masterpiece The prey and what film The Warriorsthe most memorable gang movie I remember.

It is Walter Hill, the main protagonist of an era and an idea of ​​genre cinema that today is Martian. It is already almost miraculous that they have let him step on a set because his mere presence -in a universe where the New metal epic is called Marvel or DC- is an act of subversion.