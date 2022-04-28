Juan Dinenno exhibits taunts from the referee in Concachampions

Once again, ‘biased’ arbitration is once again a topic in the Concacaf Champions Leaguebecause now it was in the Ida Final between the UNAM Cougars and the Seattle Sounders where the university players complained about the work of the whistlers, in addition to denouncing burlesque attitudes on the part of one of the party assistants.

According to the Argentine striker of the Pumas, Juan Ignacio Dinennoone of the assistant referees made fun of him after the Seattle Sounders tied the game at 2 goals in stoppage time, pointing out that the referee laughed in his face.

“You really have to be aware that the referees are people, they make mistakes, they have a tool that the players don’t have, which seems strange to me, it’s not a criticism, it’s a comment, the line judge after the second goal laughs in my face, there is a video, I asked the commissioner, I saw it, I’m not crazy, it seems out of place, for me it’s something else, it’s a Final, we have to lower the decibels”, commented the Argentine visibly annoyed.

Dinenno, the author of the two goals of the UNAM Pumas during the first half of the game in Ciudad Universitaria, also took time to complain about the poor performance of the referees, making it clear that this is not an excuse not to fight for the objective of winning the Concachampions.

In the last game against Cruz Azul there were similar situations, it makes me sad because for two plays I don’t know if they were well marked or not, they call it for a reason, if the referee says no, it seems strange to me, let it be clear, the referees are human beings, without seeing the replay, I Juan Dinen, I don’t think they were wrong, what also seems strange to me is that they almost broke my ankle, an accidental hit, it could be accidental, yes it is an accidental hit and a situation cuts me off of the game, we have to have a hard time, we didn’t lose, we’re going to go out and win”, he sentenced

Who were the referees of the Pumas vs. Seattle Sounders in the Concachampions First Leg Final?

Referee: IVAN BARTON (El Salvador).

Assistant Referee 1: DAVID MORAN (El Salvador).

Assistant referee 2: ZACHARI ZEEGELAAR (Suriname).

Fourth Official: JUAN GABRIEL CALDERON (Costa Rica).

VAR: ISMAEL CORNEO (El Salvador).

AVAR1: TATIANA GUZMAN (Nicaragua).

What did you think of tonight’s refereeing in the Concacaf Champions League Grand Final? Iván Barton and his team had a very busy night. pic.twitter.com/UtlgFFXCSs – Xavi Sol (@XaviSol_)

April 28, 2022





