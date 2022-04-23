Juan Dinenno is low and the final is in danger

The Argentine attacker of the felines did not improve from an injury that was dragging him, so now he is a hard loss for the squad facing the most important part.

After Pumas fell to Atlético de San Luis in Liga MX, the news was not the best. First, Leonel López came out on a stretcher due to a tough tackle in which neither fault was scored. On the other hand, it was confirmed that one of its greatest figures will not be able to be present in the duel against Chivas and has a good chance of missing the final first leg against the Seattle Sounders.

Juan Ignacio Dinenno was dragging an injury that reduced him in recent days. Although his red card could give him some days of rest, he was ruled out for this Saturday’s game, when Pumas visit Chivas at Akron Stadium. Even with the possibility of missing the round-trip final against the Seattle Sounders if the worst of the forecasts is confirmed.

The Argentine attacker became the key to scoring for Pumas in the Concacaf Champions League, where he scored seven goals and was vital in the team’s global wins against Saprissa and Seattle Sounders. Now the hopes of the auriazules people will be pinned on Diogo de Oliveira, José Rogério and Emanuel Montejanowho are the natural forwards left on the squad.

Leonel López can arrive

The light in the darkness is the news that Leonel López, despite the tough tackle he received at the Alfonso Lastras, is feeling better and better and has a good chance of being considered for the game against the Seattle Sounders. The midfielder became a fundamental piece in Andrés Lillini’s scheme and his absence is notorious when he is not on the field of play.

